Modernized Lamborghini Diablo Looks Spot On, Massive Diffuser Dominates Rear End

When do the downsides of a machine turn into assets? Well, let's take the Lamborghini Diablo - this is the last Raging Bull (mostly) produced before the Volkswagen Group acquired the brand, so while it's considerably less practical than the models built with the said German help, it's also considered to be more pure than its predecessors.
Of course, this kind of cult car status will trigger the creative minds on the Internet, which is how we end up with renderings like the one sitting before us. This pixel work brings a modern supercar twist to the Diablo and we must thank Car News Network for the visual stunt.
"Don't you risk ruining the now-retro lines of the Diablo by fitting it with contemporary Lamborghini bits?" I hear you asking. Of course, the answer depends on the beholder, but, as least from where I'm standing, the Sant'Agata Bolognese melange we have here works fine.
Now, let's take the time to zoom in on the machine, shall we? Perhaps the first element that catches the eye involves the rear light cluster, which unmistakably says "modern Lamborghini". Then we have the high-mounted exhaust tips, which resemble those on models such as the Aventador SVJ and the Huracan Performante/Evo.
Back in the day, Lamborghini engineers didn't bother adding aero hardware to the lower posterior of the Diablo. However, this example comes with a diffuser that's once again worthy of the Aventador SVJ label - the Diablo we have here already came with a wing and this rendering simply has that in a dark finish, which might just suggest it's made of carbon fiber.
Of course, the wheels also break the mold and the new-age Lambo design seen on these shoes seems to feat the original styling of the Diablo.
Now, if you're looking for the exact differences that set this rendering apart from the original, make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below, which portrays the whole adventure.
