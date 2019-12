6x6

Nevertheless, the rendering paints a pretty picture. For one, the ideas behind the virtual build are elaborated. So while Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist behind the tale, could've given the LM002 conversion and called it a day, the pixel master has done much more.Sure, the bed was elongated, while an extra axle was added, which allows this Sant'Agata Bolognese to fall in line with the growing six-by-six trend. But if we look inside the bed, we'll find an extension of the cabin.As such, two extra seats are placed in the back, facing the rear of the vehicle. The seats are the luxurious kind, since this is the hardware the Raging Bull used to decorate the cabin of its offroader, while we can say the same about the also-leather-finished console between them.Then we have the wood covering the rest of the space, which would be enough to decorate a small luxury vessel. All in all, this is a Safari arrangement, even though you might want to add a cage for your own protection.The lavish bits mentioned above are backed by the newfound tech side of the Lamborghini LM002. As such, we can talk about portal axles (think: Mercedes Unimog and G63 6x6) and a true 6x6 - use the swipe feature to enjoy all the angles and you'll notice a diff for the added axle.While the said 6x6 trend might make one expect this Lambo dream to become a build and perhaps rival the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet , the rarity of the Italian terrain tamer should keep this from happening.