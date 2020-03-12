Lamborghini Production Stops Over Coronavirus Woes

3 Lamborghini Sian Spotted in the Wild, Looks Like a Batmobile

Current production vehicles include the Huracan, Aventador, and Urus, and the latter serves as the golden goose that helped Lamborghini sell more cars in 2019 than in any other year since it was founded in the 1960s. Almost 5,000 Urus utility vehicles were sold in 2019 while the Huracan and Aventador pushed sales to The Geneva Motor Show was canceled, the New York Auto Show was postponed, and in less than 24 hours we’ll find out if the first race of the 2020 Formula 1 world championship will go forward or not. Regarding the latter event, a member of the McLaren F1 outfit has been tested positive today.Given the circumstances in Italy, Automobili Lamborghini announced today that it’s intensifying the measures taken against the coronavirus pandemic in support of the government’s directives. As the headline implies, the Sant’Agata Bolognese production plant will grind to a halt on March 13th.This is a temporary measure, expected to run until March 25th according to the Raging Bull. “This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility towards our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of coronavirus,” said chief exec Stefano Domenicali.A week and a half of not building anything is certain to affect the automaker’s sales figures for 2020 as well as profits. Because Lamborghini isn’t a publicly-traded company, there are no shareholders to press the automaker into restarting production as soon as possible.Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. was sold to the Volkswagen Group in 1998 by a Malaysian investment group and an Indonesian corporation. Under the German automaker, the Raging Bull improved the Diablo time and again before coming up with the Murcielago and Gallardo in ‘01 and ‘03.Current production vehicles include the Huracan, Aventador, and Urus, and the latter serves as the golden goose that helped Lamborghini sell more cars in 2019 than in any other year since it was founded in the 1960s. Almost 5,000 Urus utility vehicles were sold in 2019 while the Huracan and Aventador pushed sales to 8,205 units worldwide

