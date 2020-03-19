2021 SEAT Ateca Facelift Spied With Cupra Leon Hybrid's Wheels

PHEV

It's no secret that Spanish automaker SEAT is now more into crossovers than anything else, but so is everybody else. And we'd always pick the powerful engines and stiff chassis of the Ateca over the more popular Nissan Qashqai.The Ateca won't change much in the looks department after its mid-life facelift. These photos clearly reveal the biggest update - new headlights that look remarkably similar to those of the Leon. Also, the 5-seat crossover sports new grilles and minor changes to its bumpers.Getting back to the wheels, we have trouble believing these have been fitted for no good reason. The aero design is supposed to be specific to SEAT's fuel-efficient Cupra Leon plug-in hybrid. There is also a specific copper finish that shouldn't be available on any normal SEAT model.So is this a Cupra Ateca? Maybe. While we can't see the charging ports, some fake exhaust tips are pushing out from under the rear bumper camo. Normal Ateca models shouldn't have any visible tips after the facelift.Still, the majority of sales will still come from normal engines. Both the 1.0 and the 1.5 TSI will be carried over from the older models, but they will come with the option of mild-hybrid assistance. Furthermore, the 2.0will become the only available, pushing 116 or 150 hp. As for the real Cupra, this should still have a 2.0 TSI, though with 10 more hp than before.A lot of the development money is probably being spent on the interior as well. We're sure the Ateca will gain new designs for the seats, gear shifter and steering wheel. However, the infotainment is probably staying the same shape, and not switching to a tablet layout like almost all the new VW Group products have.