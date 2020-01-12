5 Toyota Supra Gets "Lamborghini" Taillights, Looks Like a Japanese Huracan

New Lamborghini Urus ST-X To Debut At the 2020 Super Trofeo World Final Race

By the end of 2020, the Urus will go racing thanks to the go-faster expertise of the Squadra Corse department. Head of research & development Maurizio Reggiani said that the ST-X would premiere during the final race weekend of the 2020 Super Trofeo series. 6 photos SUV ’s platform has already been electrified by other Volkswagen Group brands, but Lamborghini is taking its sweet time about it for a good reason.



Being "different from the other users of this platform” is the reason given by Reggiani, and yes, customers will be treated to a boost mode for maximum performance as well as a high-efficiency mode. As it’s the case with the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the Urus PHEV is likely to receive an all-electric mode as well.



As for internal combustion, the electrified option will continue to rely on the 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbo technology from the Urus available today at Lamborghini dealerships. The engine is a Porsche design that develops 650 PS without electrical assistance. In the Panamera, make that



The ST-X doesn’t differ under the hood from the series-production model but the race-oriented SUV is quite lighter than the road-going counterpart. Lamborghini has managed to shed 550 kilograms (1,212 pounds), meaning that the ST-X tips the scales at 1,650 kilos.



