Lamborghini Urus Rescue Car Spotted at Nurburgring, Has Massive Bull Bar

Now that the Lamborghini Urus is no longer labeled as a new arrival, the time has come to think about the extended family - you didn't expect Sant'Agata Bolognese to stick to a single model for the SUV, did you?
The first derivative that comes to mind when mentioning this is the Urus ST-X, a racecar version that can tackle asphalt and rough terrain alike, which made its rolling debut over the past weekend after having been first introduced last year - and it is also expected to spawn a special edition destined for the street.
However, it seems the Italian automotive producer has also found other uses for its high-rider. And I'm referring to the Urus rescue car portrayed in the image above - pixel tip to Autogespot, which has captured multiple angles of the emergency machine.
The contraption was recently spotted at the Nurburgring, with its wasp-like attire, which also covers the wheels, being the first thing that draws attention, at least from a distance.
However, as you zoom in on the Lambo, the front and rear bull bars (such an appropriate use) are the ones that catch the eye. Much to nobody's surprise, this Lamborghini Urus also comes with dedicated accessories and I'll mention the winch adorning its nose as an example.
Then we have the roof rack, which happens to be loaded with LED lights, so this Lamborghini can easily find its way in the dark.
And, even though we can't peek inside the car, you can expect the cabin of the vehicle to be loaded with emergency response equipment.
As shown in the Facebook post below, it seems that the Urus rescue car has already been deployed on multiple occasions starting last year. And, given the mix between the 650 hp and the Urus' respectable all-terrain abilities, this seems like a brilliant instrument for the given purpose.
However, it seems the Italian automotive producer has also found other uses for its high-rider. And I'm referring to the Urus rescue car portrayed in the image above - pixel tip to Autogespot, which has captured multiple angles of the emergency machine.
The contraption was recently spotted at the Nurburgring, with its wasp-like attire, which also covers the wheels, being the first thing that draws attention, at least from a distance.
However, as you zoom in on the Lambo, the front and rear bull bars (such an appropriate use) are the ones that catch the eye. Much to nobody's surprise, this Lamborghini Urus also comes with dedicated accessories and I'll mention the winch adorning its nose as an example.
Then we have the roof rack, which happens to be loaded with LED lights, so this Lamborghini can easily find its way in the dark.
And, even though we can't peek inside the car, you can expect the cabin of the vehicle to be loaded with emergency response equipment.
As shown in the Facebook post below, it seems that the Urus rescue car has already been deployed on multiple occasions starting last year. And, given the mix between the 650 hp and the Urus' respectable all-terrain abilities, this seems like a brilliant instrument for the given purpose.