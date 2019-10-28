autoevolution
 

Manual Gearbox Lamborghini Huracan (Twin-Turbo LS) First Test Drive Is Hilarious

28 Oct 2019, 21:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
It was August 22 when we broke the news on the world's first manual swap Lamborghini Huracan. The stick shift V10 build, which is set to make its debut at SEMA on November 5, is now all over the Internet, but the crew behind it has just released the first driving video of the machine.
5 photos
Manual Gearbox Lamborghini Huracan (Twin-Turbo LS) First Test DriveManual Gearbox Lamborghini Huracan (Twin-Turbo LS) First Test DriveManual Gearbox Lamborghini Huracan (Twin-Turbo LS) First Test DriveManual Gearbox Lamborghini Huracan (Twin-Turbo LS) First Test Drive
B Is For Build - this is the name of the label that has been working on this Raging Bull for the past four months.

Before we dive deeper into this tale, you should know the aficionados didn't gut a perfect Huracan. Instead, the machine used to belong to the Fastline Racing Academy, a Polish motorsport crew who also offers racing courses (the branding used to still be around until recently).

And it looks like the Italian exotic had been runined by fire, so it was also possibly involved in a crash. Regardless, the machine apparently came to the said crew sans V10 and dual-clutch transmission.

The middle section of the supercar is now occupied by a 430ci LS supplied by Texas Speed, with the V8 having received a pair of turbos that will probably stick out through the engine cover, in a fair warning to anybody wishing to race the thing - you can expect the muscle number to climb up to 1,500 horsepower. And the new tranny comes from the first-gen Audi R8

As the die-hard car lovers among you have already noticed, that extra-wide front section comes from the Huracan Super Trofeo racecar - if you're willing to get a few clues on the final look of the Franken-Lambo, perpahs the rendering below, which comes from Khyzyl Saleem (one of his renders is even coming to SEMA as a build) will do the trick.

Now, you'd better not be in a hurry for this clip, since it's not too often that you get to browse the details of such a fabrication adventure. However, if you do happen to be in a rush, you can skip to the 20:35 point of the video for the car's madien "voyage".

Spoiler alert: here's how things went for the first drive: no wastegates? No problem! In fact, the crew removed the charge pipes, so that V8 didn't get a boost overload. Oh, and the power steering and the brake booster were also out of order.

Sure, people do this sort of crazy drives all the time, it's just that they normally use Miatas instead of Lamborghinis.

lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini V10 manual gearbox speed shot LS V8 2019 sema
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road What’s With All the Electric SUVs? Aren't EVs Supposed to Be Super Efficient?What’s With All the Electric SUVs? Aren't EVs Supposed to Be Super Efficient?
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?Porsche Taycan Is Technically Impressive, But Is It Fun to Drive?
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Future Space Stations - What Comes After the ISS?Future Space Stations - What Comes After the ISS?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Parking Spots So Outrageously Expensive They Cost More Than a Luxury CondoParking Spots So Outrageously Expensive They Cost More Than a Luxury Condo
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI SianLAMBORGHINI Sian ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day