Manual Gearbox Lamborghini Huracan (Twin-Turbo LS) First Test Drive Is Hilarious

It was August 22 when we broke the news on the world's first manual swap Lamborghini Huracan. The stick shift V10 build, which is set to make its debut at SEMA on November 5, is now all over the Internet, but the crew behind it has just released the first driving video of the machine.
B Is For Build - this is the name of the label that has been working on this Raging Bull for the past four months.
Before we dive deeper into this tale, you should know the aficionados didn't gut a perfect Huracan. Instead, the machine used to belong to the Fastline Racing Academy, a Polish motorsport crew who also offers racing courses (the branding used to still be around until recently).
And it looks like the Italian exotic had been runined by fire, so it was also possibly involved in a crash. Regardless, the machine apparently came to the said crew sans V10 and dual-clutch transmission.
The middle section of the supercar is now occupied by a 430ci LS supplied by Texas Speed, with the V8 having received a pair of turbos that will probably stick out through the engine cover, in a fair warning to anybody wishing to race the thing - you can expect the muscle number to climb up to 1,500 horsepower. And the new tranny comes from the first-gen Audi R8
As the die-hard car lovers among you have already noticed, that extra-wide front section comes from the Huracan Super Trofeo racecar - if you're willing to get a few clues on the final look of the Franken-Lambo, perpahs the rendering below, which comes from Khyzyl Saleem (one of his renders is even coming to SEMA as a build) will do the trick.
Now, you'd better not be in a hurry for this clip, since it's not too often that you get to browse the details of such a fabrication adventure. However, if you do happen to be in a rush, you can skip to the 20:35 point of the video for the car's madien "voyage".
Spoiler alert: here's how things went for the first drive: no wastegates? No problem! In fact, the crew removed the charge pipes, so that V8 didn't get a boost overload. Oh, and the power steering and the brake booster were also out of order.
Sure, people do this sort of crazy drives all the time, it's just that they normally use Miatas instead of Lamborghinis.
