Since the V10 beast is the most popular Raging Bull in the history of the company, the stakes are high. So while the new aero package has already been presented in its "basic" form (think: white), the specialist has decided to throw a render on top of the Japanese-tuned Italian exotic.Of course, the resulting image, which you can check out in the social media post below, is a rendering, which may or may not dictate the look of the real-world build.And while we're not condoning smoking in any form, it's no surprise that turning to the Marlboro kind of livery that was banned a long time ago would draw attention, and this is why Liberty Walk went down this path.Returning to the second-generation Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan (this probably also fits the new Huracan Evo ) kit, one can have multiple forms of the package. And, depending on the chosen material (think: carbon or not), the price varies from $39,420 all the way to $59,940.Gone is the look of the riveted-on fenders that defined the previous kit. Instead, the overall look is closer to the appearance of Lamborghini special builds, such as the Veneno. As such, if owners of these kits were to get together at the local supercar meet, nobody would have trouble telling the two apart.We should get to meet the meatier Huracan on November 5, when the 2019 SEMA show opens its gates (the first-gen kit also debuted at the Vegas venue, albeit four years ago).