In-Restoration Lamborghini LM002 Starts For the First Time in Years, V12 Is Loud

28 Oct 2019, 20:51 UTC ·
Now that the Lamborghini Urus is pushing the Raging Bull audience to new levels, the LM002 is perhaps more popular than ever. After all, this is the SUV Sant'Agata Bolognese built before high-riders were cool.
The Italian automotive producer only brought 328 units of the terrain tamer to the world, so this is twice as rare as the Miura, albeit with the two V12 machines obviously playing in totally different aesthetics leagues. Of course, not all of those 328 LM002s are still running. But the one that brought us here today has just been brought back to life.

Back in April this year, the Rambo Lambo happened to land in the caring hands of Bell Sport & Classic, a British developer that handles retro toys.

And, as the specialist explains in the first social media post below, the machine wasn't in running condition. As if that hadn't been enough, the front end had been taken apart, with the arrival of the vehicle being accompanied by multiple boxes filled with bits and pieces of the car.

Meanwhile, the body has received a complete respray, with its black hue set to make this Bull shine once again.

As for the 5.2-liter V12 borrowed from the Countach, this has has been resembled, with its water pump having been repaired.

According to the company, the V12 had been silent for years, so you'll be glad to check out what is claimed to be its first post-restoration startup in the second clip below.

For the record, adorning one's garage with a Lamborghini LM002 requires the kind of money that would bring you a Huracan Evo or even an Aventador SVJ, depending on the mileage and condition of the car (think: somewhere above $350,000 would make for a reasonable shenaniganl). And yes, you can expect that value to go up.


Lamborghini LM002 Lamborghini SUV offroad restauration speed shot
