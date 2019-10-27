New Lamborghini Squadra Corse Hypercar Teased, Track Days to Change Forever

autoevolution
 

This weekend, during the World Finals of its Lamborghini one-make series in Spain, at the Jerez de la Frontera track, the Italian car manufacturer presented a teaser of an upcoming hypercar for 2020. Yet unnamed, the model is supposed to be the first hypercar developed by Lamborghini Squadra Corse.
Lambo's motorsport division says the new car is “track only, but no races,” which means it will be become the delight for customers going for a round of high-speed driving during track days across the world.

Powering them along will be the carmaker's 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that in this case should develop 830 hp. The troop is aided in its conquest of the seconds by undisclosed modifications made to both the aerodynamics and mechanical properties of the car. The performances of the new race car were not announced.

Lamborghini also says the new car will use an innovative self-locking differential that “allows the driver to adjust its preload dynamically to optimize driveability depending on the circuit and the conditions of the asphalt.”

In the teaser released this weekend, the most prominent parts of the car are the huge rear wing, the airscoop on the roof, and the barely visible  racing front hood with dual air intakes. The car's structure is a blend of aluminum for the frame and carbon fiber monocoque.

Lamborghini plans to debut the new car next year, and it will produce it in limited numbers. Pricing has not yet been announced.

At the same event in Spain this weekend, the Urus ST-X made its track debut after the official presentation made about one year ago. The car was driven at the event by nine-time Motocross Champion Tony Cairoli.

Dubbed by the “first Super SUV in the world of racing,“ the ST-X is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 650 horsepower.
