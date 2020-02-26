Lamborghini Urus "Terrain Tamer" Is an Amazing Offroad Conversion

How about a Lamborghini Urus that could take you far, far away from the beaten path? This is a question that the independent concept we have here comes to answer.
At first, this might simply seem like a Sant'Agata Bolognese SUV with an unusual makeover, but there's much more to this rendering than meets the eye. As such, all the additions we have here are designed to ensure this $200,000 SUV can take on any sort of terrain.
As a child can tell you, Lamborghini loves its hexagons. As such, the independent artist behind these renderings (more on this below) has used this theme for the flexible structure that now accounts for most of the front end real estate of the vehicle.
The same shape is used for the structure of the airless tires, which obviously received dedicated wheels. Then we have the rugged terrain protection that could be mistaken as a widebody kit, with this covering the wheel arches and the side skirts.
The lower rear fascia features the same kind of transformation as the front one, with this obviously having a serious influence on the crossover's styling.
Now, in case you're wondering if the ground clearance of the 650 hp monster has been increased, the answer is "yes".
Returning to the mind behind these pixels, we're talking about an artist called MichaB Engelbert Kurlej. And if his style appears familiar, it's probably thanks to another Lamborghini concept he introduced, with this showcasing a fuel cell vehicle.
Meanwhile, in the real world, most aftermarket developers are busy... lowering the Urus, as we've discussed on previous occasions.
As for Lamborghini, the company will kick off the one-make racing series involving the Urus ST-X this year, with this involving both tarmac and offroad sections. And we have to keep in mind that the Italian carmaker often talks about the all-terrain design of the Urus.
With the Raging Bull being a master of versions and editions, the Urus family will certainly grow as the vehicle moves further into its life cycle.
2018 - Lamborghini Urus Selvagio Concept made for #autostyledesigncompetition by Bermann winner for @_autodesignmagazine design creativity award