Slammed Lamborghini Centenario Looks Post-Apocalyptic

As I noticed while discussing with various Lamborghini officials, the Ranging Bull has adapted - instead, of attempting to fight such real and virtual efforts in court as Ferrari does, Lamborghini accepts the ones it considers reasonable, thus ensuring the brand grows.
Sure, the background of the renderings we have here also helps with the said theme, but most of the credit goes to the mods of the mid-engined animal - pixel tip to digital label Jota Automotive and 3D modeler Jakub Przybolewski for this eye candy.
This Centenario now looks like something Ken Block would hoon. However, if we zoom in on the 770 horsepower monster, we'll find the changes are not that savage.
It all starts with the connection to the road: the new wheels, with their negative camber angle, along with the ride height reduction, which probably comes as a result of an air setup.
The rest is up to the wacky livery (via Skin Hunters), which not only plays the urban camo card, but also adds more than one accent colors, albeit with tennis ball green being the dominant hue among the latter.
Nevertheless, since Lamborghini only brought 20 Centenarios to the world (along with just as many Roadsters), the changes of this rendering turning into a build are rather slim, at least for the time being.
A fun collaboration with @skinhunters_official that kindly supplied me with the livery design for this slammed Centenario. Stock Centenario model by Jakub Przybolewski
Another couple of shots of the Centenario. Livery designed by @skinhunters Stock Centenario model by Jakub Przybolewski