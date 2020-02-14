autoevolution
Slammed Lamborghini Centenario Looks Post-Apocalyptic

"How is this Lamborghini a post-apocalyptic machine?" one might rightfully ask. To answer that question, I'll start with the definition of the term, which involves a scenario where the world has come to an end, with those involved attempting to come up with a fresh start.
In a way, we are in such a situation right now - the good old times when Lamborghini halo cars (think: Miura, Countach) were design icons that nobody dared to touch is now beyond us. Nowadays, Sant'Agata Bolognese design has become much more complex, while digital artists frequently come up with wild renderings and eccentric aficionados commission wacky builds, such as vlogger Alex Choi's Huracan "Rally Car" or pro drifter Mad Mike's Huracan drift car.

As I noticed while discussing with various Lamborghini officials, the Ranging Bull has adapted - instead, of attempting to fight such real and virtual efforts in court as Ferrari does, Lamborghini accepts the ones it considers reasonable, thus ensuring the brand grows.

Sure, the background of the renderings we have here also helps with the said theme, but most of the credit goes to the mods of the mid-engined animal - pixel tip to digital label Jota Automotive and 3D modeler Jakub Przybolewski for this eye candy.

This Centenario now looks like something Ken Block would hoon. However, if we zoom in on the 770 horsepower monster, we'll find the changes are not that savage.

It all starts with the connection to the road: the new wheels, with their negative camber angle, along with the ride height reduction, which probably comes as a result of an air setup.

The rest is up to the wacky livery (via Skin Hunters), which not only plays the urban camo card, but also adds more than one accent colors, albeit with tennis ball green being the dominant hue among the latter.

Nevertheless, since Lamborghini only brought 20 Centenarios to the world (along with just as many Roadsters), the changes of this rendering turning into a build are rather slim, at least for the time being.


