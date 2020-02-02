1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Looks Marvellous, It's Heading to Auction

Officially designated 365 GTB/4, the Ferrari Daytona is one of the rarest and most sought-after classics from the Prancing Horse. There are more exclusive road-going cars from the 365 series, but this fellow here marks a change in exterior styling for the Maranello-based manufacturer.
Remember the 275 and 250, how rounded those cars were? The Daytona – which is also styled by Carrozzeria Pininfarina – embraced a sharper styling language. Its design paved the way for the Berlinetta Boxer and succeeding mid-engined models. The 365 GTB/4 also happened to be one of the fastest cars during that era, bettered only by the Lamborghini Miura.
1,284 fixed-head coupes were produced from '68 through '73, and only 158 examples of the breed were finished in right-hand drive. Chassis number 12841 is one of those few unicorns, and it’s heading to auction following a four-year restoration and 25 years of single ownership. Bidding starts on February 5th in Paris, and RM Sotheby’s also mentions that 12841 is the third right-wheeled 365 GTB/4 Daytona registered in the United Kingdom.
The car was originally painted Rosso Bordeaux, featuring a black interior and Vaumol leather upholstery. 2014 is the first year of the bare-metal restoration, and the owner didn’t steer off from the vehicle’s original specification. The mechanicals – including the brakes, suspension, and carbs – were tuned or rebuilt to ensure the roadworthiness of chassis number 12841.
Something that wasn’t even in the options list back then is the power steering conversion. Having clocked 62,231 miles, the car has also seen its fair share of driving over the years. Certified by Ferrari Classiche, the 365/4 GTB Daytona also features a period-correct replacement gearbox.
Care to guess what’s the RM Sotheby’s estimate on this baby here? Anything between 450,000 to 550,000 euros ($499,245 to $610,185) according to the online listing, which sounds just about right. Two 1971 models were auctioned in January by two different auction houses in the United States, fetching $604,500 and $467,000, respectively.
