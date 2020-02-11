5 Lifted Lamborghini Countach Looks Like an LM002, Is Neither

2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVR Track Car Fires Up V12 Engine, Packs 830 PS

Back in October 2019, it came to our attention that Lamborghini prepares a track-only exotic limited 40 units. Expected to be based on the Aventador SVJ, the mid-engined supercar was then teaser on video. 29 photos



A certain someone heard that the track-oriented car “will be the last-gen V12 before they are forced to go hybrid.”



The indirect successor to the Diablo GTR was developed by the Centro Stile department of the Squadra Corse motorsport division, and the blunderbuss is officially rated at 830 PS (817 horsepower). In other words, the special edition’s engine is the most powerful Lamborghini V12 ever.



Design changes from the road-going counterpart include “a large rear wing, air scoop on the roof and, a racing hood with dual air intakes.” The carbon-fiber monocoque is complemented by an aluminum frame up front, and at the rear, Lamborghini has fitted a self-locking differential.



So when will the yet-to-be-named special edition be revealed? The manufacturer talks about a world premiere “before the end of the year,” correlating with what we’ve heard last year about delivery dates. More to the point, a forum member expects his car to arrive at the beginning of 2021. Oh, and by the way,



What’s happens after the Aventador runs its course? Last time we’ve checked, a replacement may be unveiled in 2022 with minor changes to the 6.5-liter V12. It’s hard to guess if Lamborghini will electrify the front axle for e- AWD , but that would be an interesting solution in more than one way. In addition to instant torque, having the front wheels driven by an electric motor would render the front-axle driveshaft and differential pointless.



