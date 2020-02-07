Enzo Ferrari’s Personal Car Can Now Be Yours, Costs $495,900

Back in the early ‘60s, Ferrari was putting the finishing touches on the 330 evolution of the Colombo V12. The 4.0-liter engine debuted in the 330 America, but there’s another 2+2 grand tourer from this era that’s often overlooked.
330 GT 2+2 is how it’s called, also knows as Chinese Eyes because of the narrow-eyed stare that polarizes opinion to this day. Subjectively speaking, I think it looks fine although I am definitely subjective here because this is my all-time favorite Ferrari. On the other hand, this fellow here isn’t your usual Prancing Horse.
Firstly, chassis no. 4085 is the first prototype of the 330 GT 2+2. Secondly, the car used to be driven by none other than Enzo Ferrari. Retained by the factory for two years (August 1962 through 1964), the car is also referenced in the Ferrari guide by Leonardo Acerbi. Care to guess what happened after Il Commendatore had enough of it?
Luigi Chinetti Motors imported 4085 to the United States in June 1964, passing through several owners until 1979 when Pete Stetson acquired it. He commissioned service work amounting to $22,000 in January 2018, and after that, the Italian old-timer was sold to Daniel Schmitt & Co.
The previous owner provided the dealership “with some period photographs and registrations of the 330 GT 2+2. However, the most impressive article was a copy of a 1977 letter on Ferrari letterhead where the factory confirmed that serial number 4085 was a factory prototype.” Indeed, this is a blue-chip collector’s item.
Styled by Pininfarina, the car has a buy-it-now price of $495,900 and a showroom price of $549,000. That’s a bit on the high side of Chinese Eyes if you take a look through the classifieds and at auction results, but then again, 4085 is unique thanks to Enzo, the immaculate condition it’s in, and the extras that come with it.
Showing 67,710 miles on the clock, the vehicle features the original brochure, owner’s manual, and tools. An engine overhaul was also performed recently, and options include an ANSA Marmitte exhaust system. 15-inch wire wheels, power-assisted disc brakes on all four corners, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel seal the deal.
