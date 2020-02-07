Modern Ferrari 512 BB Rendered, Looks Better Than Most Supercars

The Ferrari 512 BB has a special place in Maranello's history, since this saw Enzo Ferrari finally reaching the conclusion that road car drivers can handle a mid-engined chassis. And the new view of aficioandos has a special way of celebrating the Prancing Horse's first mid-engined 12-cylinder street car, with this involving renderings.
The freshest example of the sort revolves around the 1973-introduced Fezza, albeit with a contemporary twist. That's because this rendering introduces a modern take on the Berlinetta Bialbero - this is what the double-B acronym stands for, as opposed to the Berlinetta Boxer meaning many go for. After all, the Ferrari packs a flat-twelve, not a 12-cylinder boxer engine (here's an article on the design difference between the two types of motors).
The list of retro styling elements ranges from the silhouette of the machine to the shape of the front grille. As for the new-age features, these involve bits such as the LED front lights signature, which joins the headlights while still managing to preserve the Italian automotive producer's lighting signature. Oh, and let's not overlook the roof-mounted spoiler, a piece of downforce hardware that allows for a cleaner posterior.
The styling language seen here is different from the one showcased on the most recent Maranello product, namely the Roma front-engined coupe, but, as is the case with the latter, this shows there's plenty of room for the company's designers to innovate.
Speaking of which, this rendering comes from an Italian designer called Luca Serafini. And if the penning specialist's name seems familiar, it's probably thanks to his Maserati Speedster Concept, a different take on the theme introduced by the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2.
And if you're looking to check out the original 512 BB, you'll find this in the image gallery above, which portrays an example that went under the hammer earlier this week.
