Download These Ferrari iPhone Wallpapers from Forza Now and Thank Us Later

The Ferrari photos that you see in this article aren’t real life images, but screen captures from Forza, with or without small edits here and there.Of course, pretty much anyone can create such a great-looking wallpaper with the right car in Forza, and these many examples (several Ferraris and a bonus BMW, all embedded in the photo gallery) are living proof of how easy it is to give your iPhone a quick facelift on both the home screen and the lock screen.Depending on your iPhone model, you might need to crop the photos here, but they still fit the majority of modern-generation smartphone displays nonetheless.Now, about the cars that you see here.The red one is the Ferrari 458 Italia GTE, based on Ferrari 458 Italia and which officially made its debut in the Forza franchise with the release of the November Speed Pack for Forza Motorsport 4 in late 2011.Then, it’s the Ferrari F40, an iconic Ferrari model that has millions of fans across the world, both thanks to the real model and the virtual version available in Forza. Ferrari F40 was the latest model approved by Enzo Ferrari, and it used a 2.9-liter engine that produced over 475 horsepower.Ferrari F40 was the first production model whose maximum speed exceeded 200 mph (320 km/h), so it’s really not difficult to imagine why so many people love this car.To set any of these photo as iPhone wallpaper, download it and then on the device open the picture, tap the lower left button, and then launch the “Use as wallpaper” option.