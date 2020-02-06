Wolf of Wall Street Widebody Ferrari Testarossa Rendered With Digital Mirrors

A biographical black comedy crime film, The Wolf of Wall Street is full of recognizable and classic cars. Martin Scorsese knows a thing or two about how much automobiles matter in movies, which is why Jordan Belfort is treated to plenty of luxobarges and Italian exotica.
In addition to that memorable scene with the Lamborghini Countach, the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio can also be seen driving a white Testarossa. The real Jordan Belfort had a white Testarossa back in the day, and his former car was listed for sale in the online classifieds in 2016.
The question is, how would that Ferrari look with modern conveniences and a little bit of aftermarket attention? Matteo Gentile, a senior automotive designer at Touring Superleggera, presents us with his vision of the Testarossa. Rendered with great attention to detail, the flat-12 supercar is gifted with semi-slick tires from Michelin, dive planes and a lip spoiler, gold wheels, yellow garnish, a single windshield wiper, and plenty of carbon fiber.
A ginormous rear wing, LED taillights, quad-tipped exhaust system, and something that looks like an aerodynamic diffuser can also be seen, but the widebody kit takes the cake for the outlandish look. Instead of conventional side mirrors, the modernized Testarossa comes with a pair of video cameras that appear inspired by the Audi e-tron 55 quattro electric crossover.
Lexus is another automaker that offers such an alternative in the ES mid-sized sedan. Both models send the video feed to a pair of monitors, and the reasoning behind this technological solution is rather simple. First and foremost, the camera’s sensor offers high-quality images at night and in bad weather. And secondly, slimmer mirrors translate to better aerodynamics.
Turning our attention back to the ‘Rosa, Ferrari has long discontinued the flat-12 in favor of V12 engines in the Italian automaker’s flagships. The 180-degree engine started out with 344 PS (339 horsepower) and 4.4 liters in the 365 GT4/BB. The final iteration had 4.9 liters and 440 PS (430 horsepower) in the F512 M, the successor of the Testarossa from the 1980s.
The question is, how would that Ferrari look with modern conveniences and a little bit of aftermarket attention? Matteo Gentile, a senior automotive designer at Touring Superleggera, presents us with his vision of the Testarossa. Rendered with great attention to detail, the flat-12 supercar is gifted with semi-slick tires from Michelin, dive planes and a lip spoiler, gold wheels, yellow garnish, a single windshield wiper, and plenty of carbon fiber.
A ginormous rear wing, LED taillights, quad-tipped exhaust system, and something that looks like an aerodynamic diffuser can also be seen, but the widebody kit takes the cake for the outlandish look. Instead of conventional side mirrors, the modernized Testarossa comes with a pair of video cameras that appear inspired by the Audi e-tron 55 quattro electric crossover.
Lexus is another automaker that offers such an alternative in the ES mid-sized sedan. Both models send the video feed to a pair of monitors, and the reasoning behind this technological solution is rather simple. First and foremost, the camera’s sensor offers high-quality images at night and in bad weather. And secondly, slimmer mirrors translate to better aerodynamics.
Turning our attention back to the ‘Rosa, Ferrari has long discontinued the flat-12 in favor of V12 engines in the Italian automaker’s flagships. The 180-degree engine started out with 344 PS (339 horsepower) and 4.4 liters in the 365 GT4/BB. The final iteration had 4.9 liters and 440 PS (430 horsepower) in the F512 M, the successor of the Testarossa from the 1980s.