The Strangest, Most Unexpected Merchandise Sold by Ferrari

That’s because it promises the same level of quality and sophistication in every Ferrari-branded product as the one found in its cars. The bulk of merchandising is done through the official website and official stores worldwide, but Ferrari also licenses the brand to various companies.
You can buy merchandise like Ferrari-branded T-shirts and caps, cufflinks, biker jackets for men and women, sportswear, watches and accessories like wallets, sunglasses, travel bags and keychains, and even headphones. You can buy children’s clothes and a wide array of collectibles, from prints to scale models, memorabilia and calendars, mugs and writing instruments.
Absolutely every item in the store or at official partners comes with the same guarantee of being made in Italy, following the same strict quality standards used in making sports or racing cars. Ferrari is synonymous with elegance, luxury, speed, wealth and sophistication, and this seems to translate quite well to merchandise you wouldn’t normally associate with any of these terms.
This is also applies to the strangest, most unexpected items you can still purchase from Ferrari, or that were offered as limited editions. Many of these sold out in record times, proving that the power of the Ferrari brand is more appealing than anything else and even tops considerations like real value or, you know, common sense.
So let’s go through a list of some of the most unexpected things you can buy with the Prancing Horse logo. Ferrari Driving Shoes
If you think any shoe is good for driving as long as it’s not flip-flops or very high heels, you’re wrong. Selfridges used to sell Ferrari leather shoes (loafers, more like it) at £310 (about $410) a pair, described as ideal to “give an outfit a glossy, luxurious sheen.” They did not have any other feature that made them more suitable for driving than other shoes, except for the fact that they came with the Ferrari stamp of approval.
Not a single item but an entire collection of goods, ranging from luxury equipment to clothing and accessories, designed in partnership with Cobra Puma. The highlight of the collection was the Ferrari Driver with maximum aerodynamics and reduced drag, which could set you back $2,000. Shoes cost $600, jackets $250 and polo shirts $120, while a bag to carry all that equipment came with a tag of $2,400. Golfing is a true expression of luxury if Ferrari is in charge. Ferrari Surfboard
On the face of it, there is little connection between anything Ferrari and water sports, but a Ferrari Surfboard was actually available at one time for about 3 months. It sold out. Costing $1,700, it was made from polyurethane with glass fiber and resin, and featured the Ferrari 16 M Scuderia Spider graphic design.
Ferrari may be dead serious about some issues, but it’ll let you have fun – for a price. The Mahjong set it sold at some point (setting you back $2,050) was a prime example of the exclusiveness attached to the brand: handmade in Italy, it came in a carbon fiber case with the Ferrari shield, while the coins, fiche and dice were customized with Maranello-style elements.
The chess set, retailing for $2,200, was similarly beautiful. It too came in a carbon fiber case, with the pieces in black and red varnish, and was entirely handmade in Italy. The king was made to resemble the famous prancing horse. Ferrari Photo Frame
Few can afford a Ferrari car, but pretty much everyone can afford a Ferrari keychain and, this way, show their love for the automaker. For Ferrari owners, a more luxurious keyring is available: the sophisticated Scuderia Ferrari Keyring, made from rhodium-plated silver and carbon fiber. It comes in an elegant black case and, in case no one’s going to believe you you paid $260 for it, it comes with a certificate of authenticity saying you did just that.
This list is by no means exhaustive or exclusive, so feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments section.
You can buy merchandise like Ferrari-branded T-shirts and caps, cufflinks, biker jackets for men and women, sportswear, watches and accessories like wallets, sunglasses, travel bags and keychains, and even headphones. You can buy children’s clothes and a wide array of collectibles, from prints to scale models, memorabilia and calendars, mugs and writing instruments.
Absolutely every item in the store or at official partners comes with the same guarantee of being made in Italy, following the same strict quality standards used in making sports or racing cars. Ferrari is synonymous with elegance, luxury, speed, wealth and sophistication, and this seems to translate quite well to merchandise you wouldn’t normally associate with any of these terms.
This is also applies to the strangest, most unexpected items you can still purchase from Ferrari, or that were offered as limited editions. Many of these sold out in record times, proving that the power of the Ferrari brand is more appealing than anything else and even tops considerations like real value or, you know, common sense.
So let’s go through a list of some of the most unexpected things you can buy with the Prancing Horse logo. Ferrari Driving Shoes
If you think any shoe is good for driving as long as it’s not flip-flops or very high heels, you’re wrong. Selfridges used to sell Ferrari leather shoes (loafers, more like it) at £310 (about $410) a pair, described as ideal to “give an outfit a glossy, luxurious sheen.” They did not have any other feature that made them more suitable for driving than other shoes, except for the fact that they came with the Ferrari stamp of approval.
Not a single item but an entire collection of goods, ranging from luxury equipment to clothing and accessories, designed in partnership with Cobra Puma. The highlight of the collection was the Ferrari Driver with maximum aerodynamics and reduced drag, which could set you back $2,000. Shoes cost $600, jackets $250 and polo shirts $120, while a bag to carry all that equipment came with a tag of $2,400. Golfing is a true expression of luxury if Ferrari is in charge. Ferrari Surfboard
On the face of it, there is little connection between anything Ferrari and water sports, but a Ferrari Surfboard was actually available at one time for about 3 months. It sold out. Costing $1,700, it was made from polyurethane with glass fiber and resin, and featured the Ferrari 16 M Scuderia Spider graphic design.
Ferrari may be dead serious about some issues, but it’ll let you have fun – for a price. The Mahjong set it sold at some point (setting you back $2,050) was a prime example of the exclusiveness attached to the brand: handmade in Italy, it came in a carbon fiber case with the Ferrari shield, while the coins, fiche and dice were customized with Maranello-style elements.
The chess set, retailing for $2,200, was similarly beautiful. It too came in a carbon fiber case, with the pieces in black and red varnish, and was entirely handmade in Italy. The king was made to resemble the famous prancing horse. Ferrari Photo Frame
Few can afford a Ferrari car, but pretty much everyone can afford a Ferrari keychain and, this way, show their love for the automaker. For Ferrari owners, a more luxurious keyring is available: the sophisticated Scuderia Ferrari Keyring, made from rhodium-plated silver and carbon fiber. It comes in an elegant black case and, in case no one’s going to believe you you paid $260 for it, it comes with a certificate of authenticity saying you did just that.
This list is by no means exhaustive or exclusive, so feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments section.