5 Buy Your First Ferrari With the LEGO F8 Tributo for Just $20

3 Ferrari F1 Engine Signed by Michael Schumacher Looks Like a Work of Art

2 You Can Own a Share of a Ferrari F12tdf With Digital Tokens

1 Rare iPod Nano Ferrari Edition Can Be Yours for Half the Price of an iPhone

Beautiful Loser Ferrari 330 P4 in White Is Still World’s Most Beautiful Car

The iconic Ferrari 330 P4 is, to this day, considered the world’s most beautiful car. As London-based creative studio Ink shows in its latest project, it’s just as beautiful – but perhaps more striking – when stripped of its equally iconic livery. 5 photos



This



“Stripped of its traditional red coachwork paint, these CGI images celebrate functional form and uncomplicated art direction,” Ink says of the project. ‘We present the P4 as an object of beauty, its curves forever victorious.”



The curves and the crisp, elegant lines may be “forever victorious,” but this Ferrari is actually a loser. Ink calls this project The Beautiful Loser, since the car suffered a historic defeat at Le Mans in 1967, after winning first, second and third place at Daytona that same year. The winner at that year’s Le Mans was a Ford GT40, and the landmark moment has forever been immortalized on film in



The Plain Bodies series from Ink also includes other reimagined iconic cars, from a Porsche 911 to a Jaguar D-Type, all of them stripped of “their period liveries” and brought back to life in monochrome. Limited-editions renders of the Ferrari 330 P4 are available on Ink is the studio behind a series of recent viral concepts, including a stunning Aston Martin Valkyrie. It’s also famous for its Plain Bodies series, in which iconic race cars are stripped of their livery and re-imagined monochrome in 3D renderings, with an emphasis on functional form, the beauty of engineering and attention to detail.This Ferrari is no different. Only 3 of them were ever made, finished in Rosso Corsa or Piper Green. The one reimagined by Ink gets the Dieter Rams treatment and comes in all-white, and the difference is similar to the one between a colored photograph and its black-and-white counterpart.“Stripped of its traditional red coachwork paint, these CGI images celebrate functional form and uncomplicated art direction,” Ink says of the project. ‘We present the P4 as an object of beauty, its curves forever victorious.”The curves and the crisp, elegant lines may be “forever victorious,” but this Ferrari is actually a loser. Ink calls this project The Beautiful Loser, since the car suffered a historic defeat at Le Mans in 1967, after winning first, second and third place at Daytona that same year. The winner at that year’s Le Mans was a Ford GT40, and the landmark moment has forever been immortalized on film in Ford v Ferrari , with Christian Bale and Matt Damon as leads.The Plain Bodies series from Ink also includes other reimagined iconic cars, from a Porsche 911 to a Jaguar D-Type, all of them stripped of “their period liveries” and brought back to life in monochrome. Limited-editions renders of the Ferrari 330 P4 are available on Etsy at €60 apiece.