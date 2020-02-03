Billionaire Aborts Plan to Find Girlfriend to Fly With Him to the Moon

Rare iPod Nano Ferrari Edition Can Be Yours for Half the Price of an iPhone

If you’re an Apple fanboy who also loves Ferraris, here’s something that’ll probably catch your attention really fast. An eBay user is selling what he claims to be a first-generation iPod Nano model customized by the Italian car manufacturer. 11 photos



Since it’s already 15 years old, it goes without saying this iPod Nano doesn’t come in mint condition. There are some scratches here and there, but for a collector’s item, it’s certainly something that hardcore Ferrari fans would love to have.



What you need to know is that this iPod Nano comes with a broken battery, so you can’t use it unless it’s connected to a charger. Replacing the battery shouldn’t technically be such a difficult thing to do, albeit what might be harder is finding a brand-new unit given the device was manufactured in 2005. A Google search reveals that some stores still sell original iPod Nano batteries at fairly low prices though.



In addition to the iPod Nano, you’ll also get an Apple leather case for the player, as well as a dock, also pictured here. The device features only 2GB storage – the original iPod Nano was available with 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB storage.



The device that you can purchase for 600 EUR (around $665) is number 215 out of only 300 ever sold by Ferrari, the seller explains in the listing . The number is engraved on the chrome back case, as seen in the picture, just below the Ferrari logo.