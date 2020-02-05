Ferrari F9 Four-Door Super Sedan Rendered, Rivals Porsche’s Panamera

Including the Roma and SF90 Stradale, Ferrari plans on unveiling 15 new models by 2025. While there are no plans of introducing a four-door super sedan, an industrial designer has imagined how that car would look if the Prancing Horse were to rival Porsche’s Panamera.
Giorgi Teodoradze from Tbilisi, Georgia named his rendering the F9. That implies the long, sleek hood is hiding a twin-turbo V8 engine, the 3.9-liter that was crowned International Engine of the Year for the fourth time in a row in 2019. The powerplant is utilized by the entry-level Portofino as well as the SF90 Stradale, bearing the internal codename F154.
The F154CD Hybrid is a little larger at 4.0 liters, churning out 780 PS (769 horsepower). Three electric motors add 220 PS (217 horsepower) to the tally, and torque peaks at 800 Nm (590 pound-feet). If the F9 were to receive this powertrain, then Ferrari would have the upper hand over Porsche’s Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid as well as an upcoming competitor.
Mercedes-AMG will take the veils off the 73 series in a matter of months. Expected to arrive at dealers for the 2021 model year, the GT 73 will pack approximately 800 ponies, all-wheel drive, and an all-electric mode. Being based on the MRA platform, the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the GT 73 can be easily applied to the next C-Class and refreshed E-Class.
The F9 isn’t likely to happen anytime soon, but Giorgi’s rendering gets us to the Purosangue. The so-called Ferrari Utility Vehicle is expected to feature hidden handles for the rear doors and frameless windows, giving the illusion that it’s a two-door instead of a four-door. More interestingly, the trunk door – a.k.a. the rear hatch - may bring the total to five doors.
It’s hard to imagine what Enzo would think about the Purosangue, but then again, the old man would never have imagined that Ferrari sold more than 10,000 cars in 2019. The Portofino and 812 Superfast are the two nameplates that helped the Italian automaker raise its outlook, promising more growth for 2020 and beyond.
