Ferrari 2019 Sales Total 10,131 Cars, The Automaker’s Best Year Ever

If he were to live, Enzo would be impressed by his company’s most recent sales figures. Il Commendatore died aged 90, and that particular year, the Prancing Horse of Maranello sold 4,001 cars.
2019 has seen Ferrari enjoy its best year ever in terms of commercial success, moving 10,131 vehicles in total. An improvement of 9.5 percent over 2018, these sales have also helped the company improve net revenues by 10.1 percent to 3,776 million euros. Pretty good, alright!
Business may be booming, but the future is even brighter for the Italian automaker. The Roma grand tourer is right around the corner, but that’s just the start of a decade that bears a lot of newities.
At the Capital Markets Day 2018 presentation, the best name in the business confirmed the FUV – Ferrari’s first-ever utility vehicle – which will be called Purosangue. The second-generation hybrid powertrain, first implemented in the SF90 Stradale, will trickle down to other models with their engines located either in the middle or closer to the front axle.
A V6 engine architecture is also in the pipeline, and if the rumor mill is to be taken for granted, Ferrari might utilize the six-cylinder powerplant for the revival of the Dino sub-brand. A sports car with a mid-engined configuration that costs less than the F8 Tributo is certain to bring in new customers, people that otherwise wouldn’t consider purchasing a Prancing Horse.
The big seller, however, will be the Purosangue. It’s one of 15 new models scheduled for introduction by 2025, and last time we’ve heard, 2022 is when Tipo 175 will enter production. As for what’s hiding under the hood, the FUV can accommodate V6s, V8s, and V12s.
A more recent development in the world of Ferrari is a patent for an all-electric car, a BEV if you will. A two-seater is shown in the application, packing no fewer than four electric motors and AWD for good measure. That’s double the e-motors compared to the Porsche Taycan and one more than the Tesla Model S with the Plaid powertrain.
