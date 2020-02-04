These Phones Claiming to Look Like a Ferrari Are Perfect Gifts for iPhone Haters

If you’re in the market looking for a new phone and the iPhone isn’t necessarily your cup of tea, this Ferrari-shaped dumb phone could be the perfect choice.
While Ferrari-shaped phones have been around for a long time, Chinese manufacturers have created several versions, so today you can buy models that boast not only the traditional feature phone form factor, but also a flip design.
Needless to say, they are available in multiple colors, but the thing you’ll love the most is the price tag. Depending on the seller, such a Ferrari-shaped phone can be yours for less than $30 – Amazon, for example, has several models painted in blue, red, white, gold, and black at the same price.
Obviously, you shouldn’t expect high-end capabilities from a phone that is so affordable.
While the specs could be slightly different depending on the model that you choose, most come with 1.8-inch displays with 260K colors and feature a single 0.3-megapixel camera. Remember this is a feature phone, so such specs actually make sense.
In addition, you also get an 800 mAh battery and microSD card support to increase storage capacity with an extra of 8GB. It goes without saying that they run a proprietary operating system, not Android, and only 2G is supported. Some even come with dual-SIM support, although we wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if they lose the signal if a second SIM is used.
Bluetooth is also available, but Wi-Fi is not because you really don’t need such a thing.
While saying that these phones really look like a Ferrari is a bold claim, they do remind of a sports car, so for car aficionados, they could be pretty cool gifts. And if they’re not, at least you didn’t spend a fortune anyway.
