You Can Own a Share of a Ferrari F12tdf With Digital Tokens

First of all, you should probably take the following with a tablespoon size of salt if blockchain technology and crowd-funded investments are not two of the subjects in which you're most knowledgeable.
Second of all, there are a couple of details that make the following offer sound a bit too good to be true and maybe not exactly as risk-free as it might appear at first.
With that out of the way, we received news that an investment platform called CurioInvest and MERJ, a digital assets exchange company, have partnered to offer a rather interesting proposition. In short, they aim to tokenize approximately 500 collectible cars worth over $200 million in total.
Among the first cars to get tokenized as an investment is a Ferrari of the F12tdf variety, which is currently stored and maintained in a vault in Germany, having been appraised at $1.1 million.
“You can have a guy in Uganda who’s able to invest in a rare car that’s kept in a vault in Stuttgart, tokenized by a company in Liechtenstein and it all fits within this recognized regulatory environment,” Jim Needham, head of digital strategy at MERJ, told Bloomberg. “It’s a perfect illustration of what this, as a tool, what blockchain technology and distributed ledger technology can do to democratize the capital markets.”
One of only 799 units built, the Ferrari F12tdf is one of the last naturally aspirated monsters with a V12 upfront from Maranello, and it follows a philosophy not unlike il Grande Vecchio Enzo Ferrari intended for the best sports cars he produced during his lifetime.
Powered by a 6.3-liter V12 that develops no less than 780 horsepower at a stratospheric 8,500 rpm and 705 Nm (520 lb-ft) of torque, the limited-edition GT can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of over 340 kph (211 mph).
Apparently, when the car will reach a market value increase of at least 20 percent, it will be resold and 80 percent of the profits will be split between all the investors, obviously depending on how many tokens they own.
On the downside, the business model introduced by CurioInvest and MERJ isn't entirely new, and it follows the crypto bubble of 2017 and 2018, which made various government regulators cite fraud from some questionable companies that attempted to tokenize various products and hyper-inflating their value.
The good news is that the two companies are apparently properly regulated and they have car guys like the boss of Mechatronik as backers, so the business might actually take off sooner than expected.
With that out of the way, we received news that an investment platform called CurioInvest and MERJ, a digital assets exchange company, have partnered to offer a rather interesting proposition. In short, they aim to tokenize approximately 500 collectible cars worth over $200 million in total.
Among the first cars to get tokenized as an investment is a Ferrari of the F12tdf variety, which is currently stored and maintained in a vault in Germany, having been appraised at $1.1 million.
“You can have a guy in Uganda who’s able to invest in a rare car that’s kept in a vault in Stuttgart, tokenized by a company in Liechtenstein and it all fits within this recognized regulatory environment,” Jim Needham, head of digital strategy at MERJ, told Bloomberg. “It’s a perfect illustration of what this, as a tool, what blockchain technology and distributed ledger technology can do to democratize the capital markets.”
One of only 799 units built, the Ferrari F12tdf is one of the last naturally aspirated monsters with a V12 upfront from Maranello, and it follows a philosophy not unlike il Grande Vecchio Enzo Ferrari intended for the best sports cars he produced during his lifetime.
Powered by a 6.3-liter V12 that develops no less than 780 horsepower at a stratospheric 8,500 rpm and 705 Nm (520 lb-ft) of torque, the limited-edition GT can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of over 340 kph (211 mph).
Apparently, when the car will reach a market value increase of at least 20 percent, it will be resold and 80 percent of the profits will be split between all the investors, obviously depending on how many tokens they own.
On the downside, the business model introduced by CurioInvest and MERJ isn't entirely new, and it follows the crypto bubble of 2017 and 2018, which made various government regulators cite fraud from some questionable companies that attempted to tokenize various products and hyper-inflating their value.
The good news is that the two companies are apparently properly regulated and they have car guys like the boss of Mechatronik as backers, so the business might actually take off sooner than expected.