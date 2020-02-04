All-New 2021 Kia Sorento MQ4 Previewed, Will Feature Hybrid Power

Naucrates, the Smart Luggage That You Can Ride Like a Scooter: A Cautionary Tale

In the realm of mid-sized crossovers, the Sorento is often overlooked. On the other hand, it’s a pretty good choice as a family car for value-oriented customers, retailing at $26,990 in the United States for the 2020 model year. 24 photos



Many competitors have been redesigned from the ground up in the past couple of years, meaning that Kia is playing catch-up for the time being. Fast-forward to March 2020, and that’s when the all-new Sorento will be revealed to the world at the Geneva Motor Show with either five- or seven-seat options.



Already spied without a single piece of camouflage, the



March 3rd is when the veils will be taken off, revealing “space on par with larger vehicles.” The more important piece of information in the press release is that the Sorento gears up for hybridization. Advanced driver assistance systems and so-called "progressive connectivity" are mentioned as well.



Produced in over three million examples since the original was introduced in 2002,



