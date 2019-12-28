2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Teased, Hear It Accelerate In EV Mode

Titled “THANK YOU TEAM FOR 2019,” the newest upload on the YouTube channel of Mercedes-AMG includes an Easter Egg we’ve all been waiting for. Towards the end of the video, right after Lewis Hamilton drives the ONE hypercar with EV capability, you can see a GT 4-Door Coupe with a camouflaged rear bumper and four exhaust pipes.
The thing is, the liftback luxury sedan with… wait for it… five doors accelerates with the help of electricity, not gasoline. The unmistakable sound of a high-performance electric motor can be easily heard for a brief moment, meaning that the GT 73 will premiere next year.
It’s likely that first deliveries will be handled in the second part of the year, meaning that the U.S. will get the second most powerful AMG after the ONE for the 2021 model year. Previewed two years ago by a concept at the Geneva Motor Show, the 73 series is expected to feature an electric motor driving the rear axle and sufficient battery capacity for it to boost performance at the simple tap of the loud pedal. Of course, the engine bay features the 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbo technology from the 63 series.
Based on the concept’s specifications, the GT 73 could come with as many as 805 horsepower (816 PS) in addition to tons of torque. Thanks to the e-motor at the rear axle, the all-wheel-driven luxobarge should be capable of shooting to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than three seconds.
Considering the snippet in the video, it’s more than certain that EV-only mode is on deck. Curiously enough, the ONE drives only the front wheels in electric mode while the GT 73 drives the rears. In any case, the most badass GT 4-Door Coupe yet is a thrilling land missile.
At the present moment, the most powerful AMG other than the ONE is the GT 4-Door Coupe in 63 S flavor. The AWD sports sedan packs 630 horsepower (639 PS) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque, which is enough for 3.2 seconds to 62 mph and a maximum velocity in the ballpark of 190 mph (305 km/h).
It’s likely that first deliveries will be handled in the second part of the year, meaning that the U.S. will get the second most powerful AMG after the ONE for the 2021 model year. Previewed two years ago by a concept at the Geneva Motor Show, the 73 series is expected to feature an electric motor driving the rear axle and sufficient battery capacity for it to boost performance at the simple tap of the loud pedal. Of course, the engine bay features the 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbo technology from the 63 series.
Based on the concept’s specifications, the GT 73 could come with as many as 805 horsepower (816 PS) in addition to tons of torque. Thanks to the e-motor at the rear axle, the all-wheel-driven luxobarge should be capable of shooting to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than three seconds.
Considering the snippet in the video, it’s more than certain that EV-only mode is on deck. Curiously enough, the ONE drives only the front wheels in electric mode while the GT 73 drives the rears. In any case, the most badass GT 4-Door Coupe yet is a thrilling land missile.
At the present moment, the most powerful AMG other than the ONE is the GT 4-Door Coupe in 63 S flavor. The AWD sports sedan packs 630 horsepower (639 PS) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque, which is enough for 3.2 seconds to 62 mph and a maximum velocity in the ballpark of 190 mph (305 km/h).