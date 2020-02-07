This $15,000 Phone Inspired by Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Makes iPhone 11 Look Silly

If you’re in the market looking for a new smartphone and money isn’t a problem for you, chances are you’re considering getting an iPhone because, let’s be honest, all the cool kids have one.
But on the other hand, if you want something that easily stands out from the crowd, here’s something that you can hardly find these days.
This Vertu Ti Ferrari Limited Edition is a rare phone that was originally launched by Vertu in 2013. Only 2013 units have been made, and after 7 years, it’s obviously pretty impossible to find a new one.
And yet, this eBay seller says you’ll be the one unsealing the box, as long as you agree to pay $15,000 for the phone. The original price of the smartphone back in 2013 was believed to be somewhere close to $5,000, so you’ll have to spend three times more if you want this collectible today.
The Vertu Ti Ferrari Limited Edition is inspired by the F12berlinetta and is covered in leather, with red-stitching details on the case just like on the original car’s seats.
It goes without saying that Vertu has used all kinds of exquisite materials for this phone, but the Ferrari logo on the back is the one that catches everyone’s attention, no matter if they love cars or not.
There’s nothing too impressive when it comes to tech specs, obviously since it’s a 2013 phone we’re talking about here.
The device runs Android 4.0 and comes with a 3.7-inch display, a 6.7-megapixel camera, and 1GB RAM. Obviously, all of these don’t even compare to what you can find on today’s smartphones, but again, this is a Vertu created in collaboration with Ferrari, and the premium materials that it uses aren’t available elsewhere.
In addition, the phone also comes pre-loaded with some Ferrari apps, a Ferrari-inspired clock, wallpapers, and engine ringtones that are exclusive to this model.
