Forget Apple AirPods, These Killer Earbuds Are Made by Former Ferrari Designers

Today, it’s the turn of a new company called Pearl Audio to introduce a similar device. Called Pearl, the firm’s new wireless earbuds are created by former Pininfarina designer Crystal Li and come with a design which they say is inspired by “the flowing lines of Ferrari sports cars.”This makes sense, given Pearl Audio says in a press release that the earbuds were designed by ex-Ferrari designers, but the device also comes with features that you don’t typically find on regular wireless earbuds.In addition to active noise cancellation, which is something that others feature as well, the Pearl earbuds are powered by the Qualcomm QCC5121 chip for premium-quality sound. They also offer water resistance, but with an IPX5 rating they’re not fully waterproof, so you better not use them when taking a shower.There are two noise cancellation modes, one to block all noise and another one to allow for audio awareness when listening to music, which is quite important especially if you're walking on the street.But the star of the show is the solar charging system. The charging case features three different charging modes, namely USB-C, wireless with the Qi standard, and solar charging. The case is thus equipped with solar discs developed with Weide electronics and allow for quick charging outside.The new earbuds are available in three colors, namely silver, gold, and black, with pricing to be announced closer to the projected April 2020 shipping date. Pearl wireless earbuds are currently up for crowdfunding on Indiegogo, but the funding goal has already been exceeded by nearly 8 times, so theoretically, it’s all just a matter of time until this products enters the mass production.