Here’s the Most Beautiful Show Car in the World: 1958 Ferrari 335 S Spyder

If a standard concours is the equivalent of the Oscars for classic, vintage cars, the Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award is, as its name implies, the Oscars of the Oscars.
And the award for the best show car in the world goes to a 1958 Ferrari 335 S Spyder, according to a 25-member panel including Henry Ford III, architect Peter Marino, jeweler Laurence Graff, Jay Leno, Nick Mason and designer Ralph Lauren.
In winning the ne plus ultra title, the Ferrari beat seven other beauties from various countries. It got to take home the much-coveted distinction because of its well-documented history, strong racing provenance and the fact that it is, at the end of the day, a stunner.
Featuring coachwork by Scaglietti and powered by the V12 engine, this Ferrari has a history both as a race car and a display piece. It also spent several years abandoned before it starting traveling the world with its various owners, before coming into the hands of Andreas Mohringer, its current owner, who also restored it to perfection.
Displayed at the New York International Auto Show in 1959, this specific Ferrari raced in the United States, including at Watkins Glen, Daytona International Speedway and the Virginia International Speedway, where it also suffered a malfunction that would sideline it for years. Because its engine was blown and repairs were deemed too costly, it was abandoned at a New York customs facility, where it would remain for three years.
In 1963, it was purchased for roughly $1,000 and repaired, but it would only be restored under the current owner, who commissioned the work with Paul Russel and Company from Boston, Massachusetts. Mohringer says it is his pleasure to share the joy of this beautiful car with the world, now that it’s been restored.
Prior to the Peninsula Classics win, this Ferrari also won Best of Show at the 2019 Cavallino Classic and the 2018 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, Italy.
Of this year’s edition of the prestigious concours, Jay Leno says: “It is difficult as a judge to choose a winner for The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award because each vehicle has already been selected as one of the best and most prestigious in the world and they're all immaculate. For 2019, we selected the Ferrari due to its extremely detailed history, including its racing heritage. Of course, it’s also an incredibly beautiful vehicle.”
