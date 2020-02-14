Lexus LFA Looks Like a Missile in this Gaming Rendering

The 2010 LFA is now available in Forza by completing 50 percent of the Summer Festival Playlist, and unsurprisingly, it was only a matter of time until the very first custom liveries made their way to the web.This is the case of the livery that you see here and which has almost gone viral in the Forza online communities, as it’s without a doubt one of the best created so far.As if the LFA wasn’t fast enough, these racing designs make it even more like a missile, something that Forza gamers obviously like since the whole idea is to test this car’s limits.Each livery in the photo gallery also includes the share code, and if you’re looking for name of the one responsible for the whole thing, it’s GT: DistrictDex2.As for the Lexus LFA, everything is pretty impressive on the 2010 supercar.The car is equipped with a 4.8-liter V10 engine that allows it to reach a maximum speed of no less than 202 mph (325 km/h). It can hit 60 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds, which for a supercar launched nearly 10 years ago is definitely impressive.In real life, Lexus LFA was produced for only two years, from December 2010 to December 2012. Only 500 units were made, so the LFA isn’t a rare thing just in Forza, but also across the world, as only the luckiest people on the planet could buy one.Before the production level got to see daylight, Lexus tested the public’s reason with three different concepts, all unveiled at the North American International Auto Show beginning with 2005, followed by an updated model in 2007. The last concept was presented in 2008, while the production model was first showcased at the 2009 Tokyo Motor Show.