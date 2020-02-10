Second Ferrari F50 Manufactured Is Listed for Sale, Costs $3 Million

The F40 is the last Ferrari to receive the blessing of Enzo. The Enzo bears the founder’s name, and the LaFerrari needs no description whatsoever. But where does this leave the often overlooked F50 of which 349 were ever made?
Not only is the F50 a rarer breed than the F40, Enzo, and LaFerrari, but the targa-top supercar is propelled by one of the most interesting engines the Prancing Horse offered in the 1990s. Tipo F130B is how it’s called, a 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 developed from the Tipo 036 engine of the 641 Formula 1 car.
The twelve-cylinder blunderbuss was also utilized in the American IMSA GT Championship by the 333 SP with 4.0 liters of displacement, but the F50 is more than the screamer sitting behind the driver’s ears. For its time, the mid-engined Fezza was rather light at 1,230 kilograms (close to 2,710 pounds).
With five valves per cylinder for a total of 60, the mechanical masterpiece underhood was also rather potent at 512 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque without forced induction. Dallara and Michelloto helped Ferrari develop the F50 GT to compete in the GT1 sports car racing class, a racecar that was nipped in the bud although it was faster than the 333 SP we’ve mentioned earlier.
Finding a low-mileage example of the breed is rather cumbersome these days because the F50 is extremely collectible. Serial number 103114 is probably the best one available at the time of writing, offered by Copley Motorcars for $2,995,000 with Ferrari Classiche certification and a few other desirable perks.
Finished in Rosso Corsa over a black-and-red cabin, the star of the 1995 Frankfurt Motor Show also happens to be the second F50 ever made. Delivered new to a customer in Germany, the car went through major servicing – including a fuel tank replacement – in 2016. Imported and federalized in the United States in 2017, the Fezza comes with a hard top, a case for the hard top, as well as a soft-top roof.
Regarding those perks, the sale further includes the original maintenance booklet, a set of luggage with embossed Prancing Horses, as well as a photo album of when the F50 was produced in Maranello, Italy.
