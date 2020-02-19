How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout

Kids Steal 2 Lamborghini Uruses From Dealership, Crash Into Each Other

They didn’t get very far. The Wayland Police Department says that they responded to a burglar alarm at the Lamborghini of Boston dealership at around 3 a.m. on Monday night. On site, they found someone had used a rock to smash the front windows (what a novel approach!) of the dealership, gained access to the keys and stolen 2 SUVs.Boston25 News’ Michael Henrich extensively covered the story on Twitter , saying at one point that the Urus es were valued at $200,000, which must mean they were not new.Another police unit responding to the call noticed two Lamborghini SUVs and one white Chevrolet Cruze stopped at a nearby intersection. All three drivers were summoned to pull over, but only the Cruze one obeyed: he was arrested, as was the passenger, for not having a driver’s license or the “authority to operate the vehicle in their possession.” Which pretty much sounds like they’re in it with the two other dudes.Speaking of them, they drove off in a hurry. About 5 hours later, the cops received a call from their colleagues over in Malden (which is a mere 20 miles away), saying they had found the stolen cars, together with one of the drivers. He was also a juvenile, and yes, he and his mate had crashed the cars. Into each other.Initial but unconfirmed reports note that one of the Uruses rear-ended a Kia Soul, and was then rear-ended by the other Urus, which resulted in considerable front end damage on both SUVs. So much for taking a fancy car for a joyride!The driver caught at the scene is in police custody, while the other remains on the run – probably fretting over how loyal his friends can be under pressure.The silver lining to this is that the dealership doesn’t harbor negative feelings. The most recent post on their Facebook is captioned, “We think an Urus post is the best fit for today.” Considering it also has a Porsche 918 Spyder for sale at $1.4 million, there were probably many sighs of relief that the thieves’ attention was first caught by the Uruses.