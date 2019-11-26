‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again

Audi RS Q8 vs. Lamborghini Urus Photo Comparison: Same Steak, Different Spices?

We’re fast approaching Thanksgiving, which means we’re almost ready for the Christmas countdown. Unless you’re more eager than the rest of the world and have already started it, but that’s a separate discussion. 6 photos



Even if many of us we’ll be taking some time off during the upcoming holiday season, car thieves and car burglars don’t know the concept. If anything, they’re working harder this time of the year because they’re counting on your inattention to make a quick buck.



Figures released



In addition to the high number of car thefts, figures also indicate a spike in the number of smash and grabs. In fact, it has been said, at this time of year, criminals would rather break into your car and take everything you were careless enough to leave in plain sight, instead of bothering to take your whole vehicle – which they would later have to dispose of for cash. Selling presents or other valuables is much easier for them and more complicated to track by the police: it’s more buck for less effort. #winning (just not for you).







“It’s so much better just to go about. Do your shopping. Carry your bags with you, and then when you return to your vehicle, return home and get rid of those items at home,” Ramos tells



If you must leave shopping bags inside your car while you’re still shopping, at least make sure you put them out of sight, like inside the trunk. Even so, never leave valuables inside the vehicle: if you could hypothetically live with the thought of losing some china or clothing items to a car burglar, don’t make your life too complicated by leaving electronics or jewelry in the car. Make sure you park in a well-lit area and, most importantly, that you lock the car.



Each year, the news cycle is populated by stories of car owners who hid all their Christmas gifts in their car and they were stolen, or who become victims of smash and grabs. With each story comes the warning that prevention is key to discouraging thieves from turning you into a target, but it doesn’t seem to work.







Lock your car and never leave it with the engine running and the doors open, even if you think you’ll only be gone for a couple of seconds. Don’t ever leave bags and valuables in plain sight. Get actual protection for your car: tracking devices, alarms, immobilizing devices, decals, whatever works in terms of deterring criminals. If it’s too much work to steal a car, a thief will probably think twice before taking it.



Last but not least, get insurance: it will not cover your presents if they’re stolen, but at least you won’t have to pay for that broken window out of pocket. With the holiday season comes the holiday spirit, the one that makes us more jolly, more generous, richer in feeling and poorer in our wallets and bank accounts. In this frenzy of shopping, of spending time with your loved ones, of racing from place to place to get stuff done, of picking up rides or offering them to friends in need, remember this: whatever you’re doing, someone could be watching you.Even if many of us we’ll be taking some time off during the upcoming holiday season, car thieves and car burglars don’t know the concept. If anything, they’re working harder this time of the year because they’re counting on your inattention to make a quick buck.Figures released ahead of Halloween by the non-profit National Insurance Crime Bureau showed that New Year’s, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are among the 10 holidays when a spike in car thefts and car burglaries are recorded. This happens every year, without fail. To curb this tendency, PDs across the U.S. have already started issuing warnings to distracted shoppers / car owners, who are the perfect target for thieves.In addition to the high number of car thefts, figures also indicate a spike in the number of smash and grabs. In fact, it has been said, at this time of year, criminals would rather break into your car and take everything you were careless enough to leave in plain sight, instead of bothering to take your whole vehicle – which they would later have to dispose of for cash. Selling presents or other valuables is much easier for them and more complicated to track by the police: it’s more buck for less effort. #winning (just not for you).For instance, Sgt. Michelle Ramos with the San Antonio Police Department, warns against the all-too common practice of leaving your shopping bags inside your car while you continue shopping. You might think your purchases are safe on the backseat, but they’re the temptation no car burglar will resist. It’s like painting a target on your back.“It’s so much better just to go about. Do your shopping. Carry your bags with you, and then when you return to your vehicle, return home and get rid of those items at home,” Ramos tells KSAT If you must leave shopping bags inside your car while you’re still shopping, at least make sure you put them out of sight, like inside the trunk. Even so, never leave valuables inside the vehicle: if you could hypothetically live with the thought of losing some china or clothing items to a car burglar, don’t make your life too complicated by leaving electronics or jewelry in the car. Make sure you park in a well-lit area and, most importantly, that you lock the car.Each year, the news cycle is populated by stories of car owners who hid all their Christmas gifts in their car and they were stolen, or who become victims of smash and grabs. With each story comes the warning that prevention is key to discouraging thieves from turning you into a target, but it doesn’t seem to work.So here’s our bid to sound the alarm: the holiday season is upon us and car thieves and burglars are itching to get to work. Make it difficult for them by taking active steps towards not becoming a victim.Lock your car and never leave it with the engine running and the doors open, even if you think you’ll only be gone for a couple of seconds. Don’t ever leave bags and valuables in plain sight. Get actual protection for your car: tracking devices, alarms, immobilizing devices, decals, whatever works in terms of deterring criminals. If it’s too much work to steal a car, a thief will probably think twice before taking it.Last but not least, get insurance: it will not cover your presents if they’re stolen, but at least you won’t have to pay for that broken window out of pocket.