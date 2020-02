Of course, nobody should take such a visual effort seriously, with this being aimed at allowing us to dwell on dreams instead.For instance, the GTR was one of the Diablo's motorsport incarnations. Sant'Agata Bolognese only built 30 cars, as part of the Supertrohpy adventure, the one-make racing series that predates the current Super Trofeo league.Considered an evolution of the Diablo GT street model, the GTR mixes a 6.0-liter V12 producing 600 ponies with a five-speed manual, so now you've been reminded of what that hood scoop feeds air to.The pixel play doesn't take the customization process all that far, at least judging by supercar rendering standards. In fact, the major mods visible here involve the stanced nature of the vehicle, which now rides low, on custom wheels designed by Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this effort.For the record, this kind of OEM+ look involving slamming Italian exotics (and not only) on custom wheels has become a tuning subculture in Japan and here's an example involving a Diablo . Speaking of which, one of the gear heads who handles such conversions has recently targeted a Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary and we should see the transformation of the iconic machine later in the year.PS: Is "X" better than "Y"? According to the LED rear light cluster graphics showcased in this Diablo GTR rendering, the answer is yes.