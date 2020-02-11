Lamborghini Huracan Four-Door Is the Raging Bull Sedan We Never Got

The Paris Motor Show is always a delight and those who visited the Lamborghini booth during the 2008 edition of the French venue enjoyed an uber-pleasant surprise, namely the world premiere of the Estoque concept. Alas, the global economic context of the time meant Sant'Agata Bolognese had to wait before adding a four-door model to its range. And when the time was right for such a move, the slot was occupied by the go-anywhere Urus, which left the bewildering Italian exotic sedan confined to our screens.
Well, the rendering that brought us here won't bring the Estoque into showrooms, but it does help us imagine this. As such, the styling of the four-seater was brought closer to the carmaker's current design language.
Zooming in on the front end of this family-destined Lambo, we notice the headlights and the bumper of the Huracan Evo, in its "standard" form (read: not the simplified design of the RWD version, which might've made for even sweeter eye candy).
As for the posterior of this virtual creation, we can see the taillights of the Huracan Evo joined by a light strip that partially resembles that on the Urus. Another change involves the rear valance: the exhaust tips are now here in production-like form, while the middle section accomodates a diffuser.
The update targeting the wheel design is only natural - in fact, you can easily compare the pixel design to the original styling thanks to the Instagram post below (make sure to use the swipe feature). And we'll tip out helmets to digital label Car News Network for this work.
In case you're wondering about the real-world chances of Lamborghini adding a fourth model line, these are pretty slim, at least as the company's short-term plans are concerned. Then again, a... reasonable dreamer could always imagine such a model riding on the platform that already underpins the Porsche Panamera and the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur.
