Track-Only Lamborghini Diablo GTR Listed For Sale In Denmark

The final Lamborghini model designed by the Italian automaker before the Volkswagen
Group took over control of the company, the Diablo is a timeless piece of high-performance delirium. A thoroughbred through and through, the iconic raging bull also spawned a few track-only derivates. The GTR is one of them.
Introduced as a successor to the SV-R, the GTR started life as the ludicrously fast GT
. Presented at the 1999 Bologna Motor Show as a limited-edition supercar for keen drivers with deep pockets, Lamborghini planned to manufacture merely 30 units.
This is one of those rarefied monsters, car no. 22 of 30. And as you might have learned from the headline, the pictured Diablo GTR is for sale. Formula Automobile
in Denmark is the vendor, and the price is... well, there’s no mention of it at all. What the seller does mention, however, is that the track-focused vehicle shows only 10,000 kilometers (6,213 miles) on the odometer.
Bearing in mind the retail price for one of these babies was $310,000, give or take a few bucks, then it becomes rather clear that the Danish dealer wants a lot more than that. But exclusivity is one thing, whereas performance beggars belief.
For a car developed in the late ‘90s and built in 2000, the GTR doesn’t fail to impress on the subject of numbers. 3.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour is good enough, but the top speed is even better. Despite the high position and the XXL-sized rear wing, the speedo’s needle will stop the moment it indicates 211 mph.
These figures are all the more astounding when you remember that this supercar-turned-racecar is equipped with a five-speed manual transmission. An open gate one of those, that is. As for the engine, the stripped-down Diablo GTR features a 6.0-liter V12 with 590 ponies ready to show off at a moment’s notice.
Speaking of the Diablo GTR brings me to the current-gen V12-powered flagship of the Lamborghini lineup
. The Aventador is six years old already, and a racecar based on it has yet to be launched. If Lamborghini will ever do such a thing considering how well the Huracan does in the Super Trofeo and GT3 series.