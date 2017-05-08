autoevolution

Track-Only Lamborghini Diablo GTR Listed For Sale In Denmark

 
8 May 2017, 15:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The final Lamborghini model designed by the Italian automaker before the Volkswagen Group took over control of the company, the Diablo is a timeless piece of high-performance delirium. A thoroughbred through and through, the iconic raging bull also spawned a few track-only derivates. The GTR is one of them.
Introduced as a successor to the SV-R, the GTR started life as the ludicrously fast GT. Presented at the 1999 Bologna Motor Show as a limited-edition supercar for keen drivers with deep pockets, Lamborghini planned to manufacture merely 30 units.

This is one of those rarefied monsters, car no. 22 of 30. And as you might have learned from the headline, the pictured Diablo GTR is for sale. Formula Automobile in Denmark is the vendor, and the price is... well, there’s no mention of it at all. What the seller does mention, however, is that the track-focused vehicle shows only 10,000 kilometers (6,213 miles) on the odometer.

Bearing in mind the retail price for one of these babies was $310,000, give or take a few bucks, then it becomes rather clear that the Danish dealer wants a lot more than that. But exclusivity is one thing, whereas performance beggars belief.

For a car developed in the late ‘90s and built in 2000, the GTR doesn’t fail to impress on the subject of numbers. 3.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour is good enough, but the top speed is even better. Despite the high position and the XXL-sized rear wing, the speedo’s needle will stop the moment it indicates 211 mph.

These figures are all the more astounding when you remember that this supercar-turned-racecar is equipped with a five-speed manual transmission. An open gate one of those, that is. As for the engine, the stripped-down Diablo GTR features a 6.0-liter V12 with 590 ponies ready to show off at a moment’s notice.

Speaking of the Diablo GTR brings me to the current-gen V12-powered flagship of the Lamborghini lineup. The Aventador is six years old already, and a racecar based on it has yet to be launched. If Lamborghini will ever do such a thing considering how well the Huracan does in the Super Trofeo and GT3 series.
Lamborghini Diablo GTR for sale lamborghini diablo V12 Lamborghini racecar Special Edition
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84