An Android Auto Bug Breaks Down the “OK, Google” Voice Command on Android 10

One such issue that seems to affect a growing number of devices causes Android Auto to no longer recognize the “OK, Google” voice command after the update to Android 10.While the issue mostly impacts Samsung phones for one reason or another, there are users complaining of similar problems on other phone brands, including OnePlus and Huawei. Several car brands and models are impacted as well, such as Ford , Mazda, and Volkswagen.Users who have come across the broken support for “OK, Google” tried various workarounds, and up to this point, it all appears to be just a matter of luck. In other words, there’s no guarantee that one of the methods that solved the problem for someone does the same thing for your, but without an official fix, everything is probably worth a chance anyway.For example, some say that rebooting the phone is pretty much the easiest way to bring back the working “OK, Google” command, but others claim this only fixes the whole thing just temporarily.Opening the Google apps settings, disabling the assistant, going back to the home screen, and then following the same steps to re-enable the assistant somehow works for some Android Auto users. This is mostly considered a refresh of the Google Assistant, and for some reason, it resolves the voice bug too, either for a limited time or permanently.A new Android Auto update is expected any day now, but given Google hasn’t acknowledged the bug, you really shouldn’t hold your breath for a fix. In the meantime, you should try re-enabling the assistant and rebooting the phone to see if these make any difference, at least until a full patch lands.