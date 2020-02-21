An Android Auto Bug Breaks Down the “OK, Google” Voice Command on Android 10

This Ferris Bueller-Inspired Garage Will Dazzle You, Even Without a Ferrari 250

Android 10 does bring a handful of cool new features to smartphones, but at the same time, it appears to also include some rather frustrating bugs that significantly impact the experience with Android Auto. 6 photos



While the issue mostly impacts Samsung phones for one reason or another, there are users complaining of similar problems on other phone brands, including OnePlus and Huawei. Several car brands and models are impacted as well, such as Ford, Mazda, and Volkswagen.



Users who have come across the broken support for “OK, Google” tried various workarounds, and up to this point, it all appears to be just a matter of luck. In other words, there’s no guarantee that one of the methods that solved the problem for someone does the same thing for your, but without an official fix, everything is probably worth a chance anyway.



For example, some say that rebooting the phone is pretty much the easiest way to bring back the working “OK, Google” command, but others claim this only fixes the whole thing just temporarily.



Opening the Google apps settings, disabling the assistant, going back to the home screen, and then following the same steps to re-enable the assistant somehow works for some Android Auto users. This is mostly considered a refresh of the Google Assistant, and for some reason, it resolves the voice bug too, either for a limited time or permanently.



