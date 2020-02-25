Modernized Lamborghini Diablo Looks Better Than Most Supercars

This age-reversing treatment mostly targets the front end of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, as you'll be able to see in the social media posts at the bottom of the page.
Then again, we can also find Aventador elements on the side of the Diablo - would you look at how well that door mirror is integrated!
The said influences no longer seem to be present as far as the rear end of the 90s icon is concerned. Then again, we can't say this Lambo has been left in factory form. Instead, the Italian exotic now features freshened-up styling features, such as the engine cover and those hollow-center taillights.
Now, in case you wish to know who is responsible for this exercise, you should know we're talking about a young artist called Siim Pärn.
The pixel wielder even thought of those who love their Lamborghinis in tamer shades, which is why the [insert dramatic Italian hue designation here] Orange example is accompanied by a [also here] Grey unit.
Moving over to the real world, the Italian automotive producer will deliver the replacement of the Aventador in the following years. As such, the latest rumors on the matter suggest the newcomer will land in 2024. And here's to hoping its design maintains the simple approach of its predecessors.
View this post on Instagram
This is my Lamborghini Aventador into modernized Diablo chassis design IDEA with F and R also% ø Base photos are taken from netcarshow.com Like,share,comment!GG ° - Follow @spdesignsest for more! - Follow @exotic_performance for more! - Follow @carsovereverything for more! ° ° ÷ - @spdesignsest - ° ° #lamborghinihuracan #huracan #lamborghini #lambo #huracanfans #huracanevorwd #evorwd #svj #performance #avebtadorsvj #aventador #lp61 04 #ferrari #mitjaborkert #aventador #italy #diablo #amazing #huracanperformante #mitjaborkert #aventadorsv #lp580 #racing #track #huracan #design #lamborghinihuracanevo #diablo
View this post on Instagram
This is my Lamborghini Aventador into modernized Diablo chassis design IDEA with front view also,but now with complete full carbon body11/øWho helped me a bit with the front end was this amazing person @spektrr_design O Base photos are taken from netcarshow.com Like,share,comment!GG ° - Follow @spdesignsest for more! - Follow @exotic_performance for more! ° ° ÷ - @spdesignsest - ° ° #lamborghinihuracan #huracan #lamborghini #lambo #huracanfans #fullcarbon #evorwd #svj #performance #avebtadorsvj #aventador #lp61 04 #ferrari #mitjaborkert #carbon #aventador #italy #diablo #amazing #huracanperformante #mitjaborkert #aventadorsv #lp580 #racing #track #huracan #design #lamborghinihuracanevo #diablo