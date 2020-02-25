2021 BMW i4 Electric Gran Coupe Previewed, Will Feature 80-kWh Battery

The Ferrari Myths Hollywood Has Sold You On

The BMW Group has confirmed the lineup it’s bringing to the 2020 Geneva Motor Show , and the starring role goes to the Concept i4. As the name implies, we’re dealing with a preview for the e-grand coupe that will arrive at dealers in 2021 alongside the iNEXT flagship electric vehicle. 15 photos



Based on the Vision Dynamics Concept from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the i4 rides on the CLuster Architecture – a.k.a. CLAR platform – of the 3 Series and kWh . Only the long-range model is expected to receive all-wheel drive.



Driving range estimate? Make that 600 kilometers on the WLTP test cycle, translating to



Charging will also impress EV enthusiasts, taking six minutes to deliver approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) of range. Juicing up to 80 percent will take around 35 minutes from a 150- kW charging station.



The i4 xDrive80 or whatever it’ll be called will produce in the ballpark of 530 PS (523 horsepower). Acceleration and top speed? Make that four seconds flat and 200 kph (124 mph), which is impressive even if the Tesla Model 3 Performance can do a little better (3.2 seconds to 60 mph and 145 mph).



Turning our attention back to the side profile of the Concept i4, doesn’t the newcomer look eerily similar to the 4 Series Gran Coupe? And on that note, keep those fingers crossed the i4 won’t get the oversized grille of the next-generation 4 Series, M4 coupe and cabriolet, and M3 sports sedan.



