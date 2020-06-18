Paddy McGuinness Took a 1990 Lamborghini Diablo Off the Road, Here’s the Damage

Just like the rest of the world after lockdown, actor, comedian and Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness is a bit rusty now that he’s back to work. Days into the shoot for the new BBC series, he crashed a 1980 Lamborghini Diablo by running it off the road.
Initial reports in the tabloid media claimed that he had “cheated death” in the crash, which made it sound really bad. It wasn’t that bad, McGuinness himself said on social media hours after the incident – at least, not for himself.
After the first post, the Top Gear star is back on Instagram, this time to show fans a glimpse at the Diablo. McGuinness seems to be sporting a bruise on the cheek, but the Diablo got the worst of it: there’s damage to the rear and there might be damage to the underside as well.
“Hello there! Back filming again today with Top Gear. I thought I would show you the Diablo. It's on the back of the Low Loader. Gutted,” the presenter says. “As you can see, the damage underneath there. Hopefully, fingers crossed, we can get her back on the road. It wasn't as bad as was made out yesterday, to be honest, but just shows you, a little bit of oil on a wet road, lethal.”
Just to give you an idea of how dangerous a scenario this is, McGuinness says he’d only been doing about 35 mph (56 kph) when he crashed. Other photos from the scene, also posted to social media, offer a better look at the damage: large dents on the sides, the rear bumper ripped off and parts falling out.
McGuinness and his Top Gear mates also had a Jaguar XJ220 and a Ferrari F40 for testing. The Diablo was the only car involved in the accident.
