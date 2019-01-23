James May Bought An Alpine A110, His Favorite Car Of 2018

Even if Jeremy and Richard call him Captain Slow from time to time, James May owns or used to own a number of cars that don’t fit his description. The 56-year-old British journalist and television presenter also added an Alpine to this collection, which he thinks it’s the best car he drove in 2018.
In a Drivetribe video interview that spans over nine minutes, James lets it be known that his love for the French berlinette is greater than that of the Porsche 718 Cayman and other competitors. In terms of regular cars, the Suzuki Swift stood out the most for him in 2018.
When asked about his favorite motoring journalist of the year, surprise! It’s not Jeremy and neither Richard, but Chris Harris, the bloke who’s now taking care of Top Gear in their place. One fracas later and numerous changes to the format since then, it appears Amazon is doing a much better job than the BBC when it comes down to motoring-related entertainment.
It’s hard to compete with the chemistry of the three amigos, and even though Harris is a top-notch journalist that lives and breathes cars, the red tape and mysterious ways of the BBC are letting Top Gear down. As a matter of fact, fans were urging the BBC to take the show down after it was announced Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff would join the lineup for Series 27.
Turning our attention back to James, he expressed interest in the 2020 Toyota GR Supra despite the fact it’s a BMW Z4 in drag once you peel off the Japanese exterior styling. May admitted that he owned a Daihatsu a long time ago, and even though the fifth-generation Supra is on his list of must-drive cars for 2019, he could be tempted to spend his money on the Nissan GT-R if the newcomer doesn’t feel special enough.
Speaking of the Supra, care to guess how much it costs on pre-order for the United Kingdom? At least £52,695, thank you! The A110, by comparison, is priced from £46,905 for the Pure and at £50,805 for the Legende.
