Top Gear Fans Are Urging The BBC To Cancel The Show

23 Oct 2018, 16:18 UTC

Jeremy Clarkson likes to use a hammer when whatever car he’s driving decides to break down in a puff of radiator smoke. But in the case of fellow TV presenter Piers Morgan, the man who used to be the lead host of Top Gear thought that a punch to the face is more adequate. Fast-forward to March 2015, and Clarkson punched one of the producers following a dispute over catering while filming in North Yorkshire.
Ever since that fistfight, we all knew that Top Gear was over. The numerous petitions in favor of Clarkson didn’t work out, with the BBC deciding that enough is enough. And before his dismissal from the British Broadcasting Corporation, Richard Hammond and James May were conscious of the fact that there’s no chemistry in what they’re doing on television without Jeremy.

Amazon came to the rescue of the three amigos, signing a three-season contract with them for a motoring show on Amazon Prime. The Grand Tour was crowned most pirated TV show of all timein December of 2016, and that was it for the BBC despite the attempt to resurrect Top Gear.

First came Chris Evans, but couldn’t cut it as far as ratings were concerned. The fact that Evans wasn’t a natural at talking about cars on camera didn’t help either. Then Matt LeBlanc stepped up to the role of lead host. Being so much time on the road or on the filming location, the man who made a name for himself in Friends took the decision to leave Top Gear after the 26th series comes to a closure.

Starting with Series 27, the BBC has contracted Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff to star alongside Chris Harris on Top Gear. Even though the two have the skills to pay the bills, there’s no denying Top Gear is extremely different from Take Me Out and the world of cricket.

To this effect, Top Gear fans took to Twitter, ridiculizing the new lineup. Some of them even urge the BBC to cut the act, calling for the cancellation of the show. Even Tiff Needell took a jab at this change of course, commenting that “now there's only one... car journalist on BBC Top Gear.”
Coming from the man who presented Top Gear for 15 years, that’s what we’d call a fair opinion.

