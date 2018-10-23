Top Gear Fans Are Urging The BBC To Cancel The Show

After seeing the news this morning I think Top Gear has finally nailed the lid onto its coffin. — Wils ìç (@OfficialWils_) October 22, 2018

@BBC_TopGear if reports are true about Paddy McGuinness hosting top gear then I can’t be the only viewer you are gonna loose. Didn’t you learn during Chris Evans period? MLB, Chris H and RR are a perfect combo. Even forgot about the old trio Î — Ian King (@TheKingydelay) October 22, 2018

I hate to say this, but why can't we just stop Top Gear's suffering and let it die — ThatRacerGuy (@TomCurran03) October 22, 2018

No interest in Top Gear or the new presenters. But if the BBC had any sense, they'd pay Steve Coogan a ton of cash and get him to do it as Alan Partridge. pic.twitter.com/BMuGErDmcg — Mack (@macknicholls) October 22, 2018

Top Gear just needs to call it a day now... — James (@JamesSpark_) October 22, 2018

So Paddy McGuinness is the new host of #TopGear. What is going on with the world now!? pic.twitter.com/hRpHV7HMwR — Ryan (@RyPatts) October 22, 2018

Ice cold Chris. Wow pic.twitter.com/CIL5bKdBJO — Jamie Pav (@Pav90) October 22, 2018

And now there's only one ... car journalist on @BBC_TopGear. No doubt Paddy and Freddie will bring plenty of laughs but, for car fans, I fear it's a step too far into the 'light entertainment' world!! — Tiff Needell (@tiff_tv) October 22, 2018

Chris Harris doing a spot-on impression of the whole country's reaction to the new #TopGear presenters. pic.twitter.com/uizK86FAZ6 — Rob Young (@robjyoung) October 22, 2018