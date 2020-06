The actor had been shooting scenes for upcoming Top Gear episodes in North Yorkshire when the accident happened. As photos and reports of the crash emerged online, he took to his Instagram to share a video setting the record straight: he wasn’t hurt in the crash and, hopefully, the Lambo will be up and running again.“I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars, the Lamborghini Diablo, but it turns out 30-year-old supercars don't like torrential rain, who'd have thought,” McGuinness says in typical humorous fashion. “If you've ever owned a Diablo or you've driven one you'll know just as well as me, oh my god, she can be a cruel mistress, she can be a cruel mistress that one.”“That V12 lures you in and suddenly ‘rawr!’ it bites you. Fingers crossed we get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty,” he adds. Plans for the rest of the day include “a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a good old cry,” now that driving the Diablo is no longer possible.His wife Christine has also taken to social media to deny reports that McGuinness had “cheated death” in the crash, saying the car got it worse than him. The BBC has also confirmed the incident, stressing that the presenter received immediate medical attention and that he wasn’t hurt.As for the Lambo, it was caught on camera speeding down a country road before it crashed. McGuinness says it was raining hard and that’s what caused the accident, but other reports claim the car skidded on oil at a curve in the road and then went through a wooden fence.