“Fracas” Hotel Throws Party to Commemorate Clarkson Getting Fired From Top Gear

It's been almost five years since the beloved trio from Top Gear called it quits after Jeremy Clarkson was sacked following a rather odd altercation he had with one of the show's former producers.
Originally called a “fracas,” the altercation apparently involved Jezza punching a man named Oisin Tymon, who was an assistant producer for the Top Gear show.
According to tabloid rumors at the time, Clarkson was either unhappy with not having his dinner on time or getting a cold sandwich instead of dinner after ending a film day for the BBC motoring show.
When word of the incident reached the media Jezza was suspended from the show and an entire army comprising the host's biggest fans signed a petition to reinstate him. Sadly, since the “fracas” was definitely not Clarkson's first beef with the big head honchos at the BBC, he was ultimately sacked from the show.
Richard Hammond, James May and executive producer Andy Wilman didn't want to continue without their friend so they left also, with the team eventually jumping ship to Amazon, where they are currently making the Grand Tour.
Why is this short history lesson important in 2020, you may ask? Well, first of all, because that life-changing incident will soon turn 5 years on March 4. The former Top Gear trio has obviously moved on and the show has been through several replacement hosts over the year.
Second of all, the hotel where the altercation took place, called Simonstone Hall Hotel in Yorkshire Dales, apparently is trying to cash in on its fame by hosting an annual steak night to commemorate the anniversary of the moment.
This year's event will take place on March 4, and a couple of dozen people have already hit the “Attend” button of the event on Facebook. Not only that, but the hotel has also erected a small sign to inform pilgrims of the now historical event, who would change the face of the most viewed car show on the planet forever.
There will apparently be live music, and, unlike Jezza in that faithful night, you can get two steaks and a bottle of red wine for 49 GBP. Better hurry, though, because there is limited table space and a 10 pence booking deposit is recommended.
