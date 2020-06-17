Lamborghini Is Officially Done With Big Auto Shows

1969 Chevy Nova “Barn Find” Has Been Parked for 6 Years, Still a Beauty Queen

As of this moment, 20 percent of Lamborghini owners are under 30 years of age, and the focus of the company will be on increasing that percentage by cultivating the next generation of owners through a novel, more personal approach. In an interview with Autocar India , chief marketing and communications officer Katia Bassi says Lamborghini will be focusing on fostering a more intimate relationship with customers, reconnecting with them in the process. A big scene like an auto show, where there is plenty of foot traffic but very little actual engaging no longer aligns with the marque’s vision for the future.Most auto shows this year have already been canceled and it’s a given that their future will never be the same again, considering all the precautions that must be taken to ensure participants’ health and safety. But that has nothing to do with Lamborghini ’s decision, according to Bassi. The marque believes a more intimate relationship with customers is a more appropriate approach at this stage.“We decided to abandon the motor shows because we increasingly believe that to have an intimate relationship with the customer is key and motor shows are no longer aligned with our philosophy,” Bassi explains. “Our personal relationship with customers is really the key.”Auto show participants are rarely owners or potential customers; most of the time, they’re enthusiasts hoping for a glimpse of the latest model and have no concrete intention of buying. On the other hand, attendants at other auto events, like Pebble Beach and Goodwood, are already owners. And Lamborghini will continue to attend these events and even increase their participation.Bassi explains that Lamborghini is also focusing on using AR and VR to further foster that intimate customer relationship, but personal connection will still play an important part. Specifically, she believes the marque can still “have good meetings and a good way to reconnect physically with customers through special evenings and experiences.”As of this moment, 20 percent of Lamborghini owners are under 30 years of age, and the focus of the company will be on increasing that percentage by cultivating the next generation of owners through a novel, more personal approach.