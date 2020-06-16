Blinxi, the Helmet Light With Indicators, Is Here to Keep You Safe in Traffic

Lamborghini Miura “Revival” Imagined With Centerlock Wheels, Triple Exhaust Tips

Before the wedge-shaped extravaganza known as the Countach , auto designer Marcello Gandini gave Lamborghini its first supercar – the Miura. Also considered the world’s first supercar, the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful lines of the V12 bull continue to inspire to this day. 16 photos



Lamborghini, however, didn’t put it into production even though the underpinnings were sourced from the Murcielago. Speaking of which, the Murci is the last hurrah of the V12 developed by Giotto Bizzarrini in the 1960s. With the advent of the Aventador, a new engine - the 6.5-liter L539 - entered production with up to 785 PS (774 horsepower).



Still, the automotive world is hungry for a Miura revival. This gets us to product designer



Although the headlights and daytime running lights are thoroughly modern, the period-correct motifs are still there, including the eyelashes that Lamborghini abandoned with the introduction of the P400SV. The two-tone body shell is complemented by gold wheels of the centerlock variety, wrapped in grippy Pirellis and backed up by Brembo brake calipers.



Not even Sant'Agata Bolognese can escape the heritage of the Miura , but why would it? Walter de Silva - the man behind the Alfa Romeo 147, Audi R8, and Volkswagen Amarok – was tasked in the early 2000s with reimagining the mid-engine supercar for the 21st century, and the design study was unveiled to much critical acclaim at the 2006 Detroit Auto Show.