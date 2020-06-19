Porsche Towing Jacuzzi on Home-Made Trailer Is What MacGyver Would Do

WWMD, or What Would MacGyver Do if he was ever in a situation in when, having just bought a brand new jacuzzi, he had to find a way to transport it home without paying to rent a proper trailer or to have a specialized company do it for him?
Assuming MacGyver was as cheap at this Porsche driver, he would set out to build what must be the world’s most ingenious and most dangerous home-made trailer. Unlike those other, legit trailers you see on the road, this one would would use small cart wheels and plenty of scrap wood, and presumably plenty of rope as well.
This was the scene the other day in Woodstock, Ontario in Canada. Police tell Global News.ca that they got several calls about a Porsche towing something that did not look right on the highway. Two patrol cars responded and pulled the guy over and, what do you know, he was indeed pulling a trailer that was not right. To put it mildly.
For his recklessness, Ontario Police charged the 54-year-old driver with careless driving. They’re also using his example as a warning to other potential MacGyvers out there: before cheaping out on cargo transport, think of your own safety and of others’.
“All drivers on the roads should have a safe environment when traveling,” Constable Marco D’Annibale tells the media outlet. “Towing items such as trailers with larger items have the potential to cause a dangerous situation for everyone using the roadway. Had this hot tub became unattached from the homemade trailer that it was being towed on, (it) would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path.”
In order to haul cargo safely, drivers must opt for a registered and fully-functional trailer with brakes, lights, dual connection to the towing vehicle, and a good trailer hitch. Perhaps just as importantly, the load must be balanced evenly and properly secured, the police say.
All of which things this wooden creation is not.
This was the scene the other day in Woodstock, Ontario in Canada. Police tell Global News.ca that they got several calls about a Porsche towing something that did not look right on the highway. Two patrol cars responded and pulled the guy over and, what do you know, he was indeed pulling a trailer that was not right. To put it mildly.
For his recklessness, Ontario Police charged the 54-year-old driver with careless driving. They’re also using his example as a warning to other potential MacGyvers out there: before cheaping out on cargo transport, think of your own safety and of others’.
“All drivers on the roads should have a safe environment when traveling,” Constable Marco D’Annibale tells the media outlet. “Towing items such as trailers with larger items have the potential to cause a dangerous situation for everyone using the roadway. Had this hot tub became unattached from the homemade trailer that it was being towed on, (it) would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path.”
In order to haul cargo safely, drivers must opt for a registered and fully-functional trailer with brakes, lights, dual connection to the towing vehicle, and a good trailer hitch. Perhaps just as importantly, the load must be balanced evenly and properly secured, the police say.
All of which things this wooden creation is not.