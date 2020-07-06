Save the Date: July 8th Comes With new MBUX in 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Do you remember how Mercedes-Benz premiered the brand new MBUX infotainment system on the fourth generation A-Class before the compact was revealed? Well, we might be getting the exact same treatment with the upcoming W223 flagship S-Class. First tell-tale signs will be revealed on July 8th.
The Mercedes-Benz S Class generation currently on dealer lots is almost ready to bow down in front of its successor. The W222 iteration has been globetrotting around the world for more than seven years – and that is an entire lifetime in automotive speak. But before we get to see the ‘S-Klasse’ (the abbreviation for ‘Sonderklasse’ - German for special class) sometimes this autumn, in just two days we will catch a glimpse of its interior.
If Mercedes-Benz rekindles the A-Class strategy, on July 8th we will be getting not just the MBUX reveal, but also first pictures and details with the whole interior of the S Class. Back in the day Mercedes brought the compact to America to preview not just the all-new (back then) MBUX infotainment system. Instead, they also revealed the interior of the A-Class while the exterior was still camouflaged.
It could certainly make the case for the top of the line S-Class – Mercedes needs to draw the attention for a few more months from the usual crop of rivals while it sets up everything for the actual live reveal of the limousine. Daimler is betting big, as always, on the S-Class – but for now all we have to satisfy our thirst for knowledge is a lonely teaser image depicting both the new MBUX and some evolutionary exterior details of the new generation S-Class.
We do know for sure that some of the mysteries concerning the next iteration of the S-Class will be digitally shattered come July 8th - the Mercedes me media platform has scheduled an online reveal at 11:30 AM CEST. Of course, chances are Mercedes-Benz will only be revealing the MBUX setup created for the S-Class and we’ll still be left in the dark about the rest of the interior.
No matter the case, the Mercedes-Benz limousine should be a spectacular and highly advanced tour de force – the company has never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to the S-Class. Speculation has it that Mercedes has postponed the big unveiling several times already, with the latest going for a September official reveal, at home in Sindelfingen.
If Mercedes-Benz rekindles the A-Class strategy, on July 8th we will be getting not just the MBUX reveal, but also first pictures and details with the whole interior of the S Class. Back in the day Mercedes brought the compact to America to preview not just the all-new (back then) MBUX infotainment system. Instead, they also revealed the interior of the A-Class while the exterior was still camouflaged.
It could certainly make the case for the top of the line S-Class – Mercedes needs to draw the attention for a few more months from the usual crop of rivals while it sets up everything for the actual live reveal of the limousine. Daimler is betting big, as always, on the S-Class – but for now all we have to satisfy our thirst for knowledge is a lonely teaser image depicting both the new MBUX and some evolutionary exterior details of the new generation S-Class.
We do know for sure that some of the mysteries concerning the next iteration of the S-Class will be digitally shattered come July 8th - the Mercedes me media platform has scheduled an online reveal at 11:30 AM CEST. Of course, chances are Mercedes-Benz will only be revealing the MBUX setup created for the S-Class and we’ll still be left in the dark about the rest of the interior.
No matter the case, the Mercedes-Benz limousine should be a spectacular and highly advanced tour de force – the company has never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to the S-Class. Speculation has it that Mercedes has postponed the big unveiling several times already, with the latest going for a September official reveal, at home in Sindelfingen.