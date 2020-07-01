Amazon is the Most Valuable Brand, Toyota Remains First Among Automakers

Although people are suffering and there’s been tremendous economic, social and personal impact due to the current global health crisis, a new study from market researcher Kantar clearly proves the world's most valuable brands are thriving. It’s true – though – only three from BrandZ Top 100 are coming from the automotive industry: Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
The study shows just how much the richest companies in the world have become even richer – the overall value of the Top 100 global brands has expanded an incredible since 2006. And for 2020 the companies making up the top 100 roster have collectively amassed a total brand value of no less than US$5 trillion, which is the same value as Japan’s annual GDP!
As always, innovation and creativity are the first to drive up brand value growth – and technology showcases best its growing power and influence. Basically – although BrandZ considers Amazon and Alibaba pertaining to the retail sector – only Visa, MasterCard and McDonald’s don’t qualify as tech giants. Amazon is first, followed by Apple, Microsoft and Google. The comes Visa, China’s Alibaba and Tencent that have overtaken Facebook, McDonald’s and MasterCard.
Everyone should be wondering where all the automakers are. Well, the study included just three of them in its top 100 ranking: Toyota in 48th (-3%), followed by Mercedes-Benz (-9%) and BMW (-12%) at positions 56 and 61, respectively. There’s no surprise here – Toyota has been constantly leading the brand value game in the automotive sector, while BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been trading ‘blows’ in like forever.
It is interesting to note, though, how other automakers have fallen off the chart – for example Ford and Honda were included in 2019’s survey but didn’t make the cut for 2020 after faltering by 10 and 15 percent in terms of brand value. There were just ten automakers surveyed and among them only Tesla registered an increase.
The California-based automaker jumped 22% to an evaluation of $11.35 billion – but the figure didn’t earn a spot in the top 100 list. Of course, one could argue again on treating Tesla strictly as an auto manufacturer. Clearly the company has a wider focus and its technology emphasis hasn’t gone unnoticed by Kantar’s specialists.
